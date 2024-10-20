Energy Flow Through Ecosystems quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Energy Flow Through Ecosystems quiz

Energy Flow Through Ecosystems quiz
  • which represents the amount of potential food available at each trophic level?
    Net productivity represents the amount of potential food available at each trophic level. It is the energy available for biomass and consumption by the next trophic level.
  • what is the term for each step in the transfer of energy and matter within a food web?
    Each step in the transfer of energy and matter within a food web is called a 'trophic level.'