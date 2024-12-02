This video, we're going to begin our lesson on energy flow through an ecosystem by first differentiating between the terms gross productive energy and assimilated energy. Now gross productive energy or just gross productivity, we're going to abbreviate as GP moving forward in our course, and it's going to have this pinkish color coding to it. And gross productivity is really just the total amount of energy that is initially captured by an organism. Now the total amount of energy initially captured by a primary producer, we call the GPP, which is an abbreviation for gross primary productivity. And that's the main focus of this left-hand side of the image down below.

Now the total amount of energy initially captured by a consumer on the other hand, we call the GCP, which is an abbreviation for gross consumer productivity. And that's the main focus of this right-hand side of the image down below. It's also worthy of noting that in some textbooks, consumer productivity is also called secondary productivity. It turns out that not all of this total gross productive energy initially captured by an organism can actually be utilized by the organism because some of that energy will naturally be lost in the form of wastes and heat. And this leads us to the term assimilated energy, which we're going to abbreviate with the letters AE, and it's going to have this bluish color coding to it.

So, assimilated energy is the portion of gross productive energy that's actually utilized by the organism and specifically going to be used for the organism's cellular respiration and for the production of new biomass. By the term biomass, we really just mean the total mass of life, either the total mass of an individual organism or the total mass of multiple organisms. The production of new biomass can occur via either growth of the individual organism or via the organism's reproduction. For practical reasons and only for primary producers, not for consumers, we're going to assume that the gross primary productivity or GPP is going to be approximately equal to the primary producers' assimilated energy or AE. This is simply because primary producers like this plant down below simply don't generate significant amounts of wastes like consumers do.

Let's take a look at our image down below where we can start to piece some things together. Notice that on the left-hand side of the image, we're emphasizing once again that the gross primary productivity is going to be approximately equal to the primary producer's assimilated energy. The assimilated energy is, again, the energy utilized for respiration and for biomass. Here in this specific example, we're showing you that there's 1,000 kilojoules of the sun's energy that's initially being captured by this primary producer, this plant here, and so the 1,000 kilojoules represents the gross primary productivity, but it also represents the assimilated energy, some of this energy will be allocated to the plant’s cellular respiration, and some of this energy will be allocated to the plant's biomass. This is actually the plant's biomass that's available for consumption by the next trophic level.

Notice that we're indicating that it's the plant’s biomass that's being consumed by this consumer over here, this herbivore. More specifically, we're indicating that it's 450 kilojoules’ worth of the plant's biomass that's initially being captured and consumed by this herbivore. That's going to be this consumer's gross consumer productivity or its GCP. Again, not all of this gross total energy that's initially captured will be utilized by the organism because some of it is going to pass out the back end as waste and be lost as heat as well. Here, we're indicating that 150 kilojoules of the gross consumer productivity is being lost as waste and heat loss, and that's going to be not assimilated energy.

The leftover is actually going to be assimilated, so 300 kilojoules worth will be assimilated, and some of that 300 kilojoules will be allocated to this consumer's own cellular respiration, and some of it will be allocated to this consumer's production of biomass. Really, this here concludes this lesson, and to quickly recap, we've talked about the differences between gross productive energy or gross productivity and assimilated energy. We've talked about two different types of gross productive energy. We've talked about gross primary productivity or GPP for primary producers, and we've talked about gross consumer productivity or GCP for consumers. We've talked about how for primary producers, GPP is approximately equal to assimilated energy, but for consumers that's not the case because they generate significant amounts of waste and lose significant amounts of heat as not assimilated energy.

We'll be able to learn more and apply these concepts moving forward in our course, so I'll see you on our next one.