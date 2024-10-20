Energy Flow Through Ecosystems quiz #2 Flashcards
Energy Flow Through Ecosystems quiz #2
What do decomposers leave behind after getting their energy?
Decomposers leave behind nutrients and organic matter that can be reused by primary producers in the ecosystem.Which of these is the primary source of energy in an ecosystem? A) The Sun B) Decomposers C) Consumers D) Producers
A) The SunHow do food chains and food webs show how energy is transferred between organisms?
Food chains and food webs illustrate the flow of energy from one organism to another, starting with primary producers and moving through various consumer levels.Which organisms have the most energy available to them?
Primary producers have the most energy available to them as they capture energy directly from the sun.How does energy move through an ecosystem?
Energy moves through an ecosystem in a one-way flow from primary producers to various levels of consumers and finally to decomposers.Which three statements are true about the energy flow in an ecosystem? A) Energy is recycled B) Energy flows in one direction C) Energy is lost as heat D) Energy is stored indefinitely
B) Energy flows in one direction, C) Energy is lost as heatWhat is the role of a consumer in the flow of energy through a food chain?
Consumers obtain energy by feeding on other organisms, transferring energy from one trophic level to the next.What is an explanation of why producers are always found at the lowest trophic level?
Producers are at the lowest trophic level because they capture energy directly from the sun and convert it into biomass, which is the foundation for all other trophic levels.What is the first step in energy flow through an ecosystem?
The first step in energy flow through an ecosystem is the capture of solar energy by primary producers through photosynthesis.What is the original source of almost all the energy in most ecosystems?
The original source of almost all the energy in most ecosystems is the Sun.Which of the following organisms in the soil food chain does not obtain energy directly from plants? A) Herbivores B) Carnivores C) Decomposers D) Omnivores
B) CarnivoresHow does energy first enter a pond ecosystem?
Energy first enters a pond ecosystem through photosynthesis by aquatic plants and algae, which capture solar energy.How do decomposers convert energy for an ecosystem?
Decomposers convert energy by breaking down dead organic matter, releasing nutrients back into the ecosystem for use by primary producers.How much energy is lost by primary producers as respiration in this ecosystem?
The amount of energy lost by primary producers as respiration is the difference between gross primary productivity and net primary productivity.Which of the following is in trophic level 1? A) Herbivores B) Carnivores C) Primary Producers D) Decomposers
C) Primary ProducersWhat direction is the movement of the energy in a food web?
The movement of energy in a food web is unidirectional, flowing from producers to various levels of consumers.What is true about energy transfer in communities?
Energy transfer in communities is inefficient, with a significant portion lost as heat at each trophic level.How is energy transferred between trophic levels in a food chain?
Energy is transferred between trophic levels in a food chain through consumption, where organisms at one level consume those at the level below.What is one way in which the movement of energy and chemicals differ in an ecosystem?
Energy flows in one direction and is eventually lost as heat, while chemicals are recycled within the ecosystem.Which statement is true about energy in an ecosystem? A) Energy is recycled B) Energy is lost as heat C) Energy is stored indefinitely D) Energy flows in a cycle
B) Energy is lost as heatHow is the majority of energy within an ecosystem lost?
The majority of energy within an ecosystem is lost as heat during metabolic processes.What is an energy source for the producers in an ecosystem?
The energy source for producers in an ecosystem is sunlight, which they use for photosynthesis.What percentage of energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next?
Approximately 10% of energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next.Why is a food chain the simplest model of energy flow between trophic levels in an ecosystem?
A food chain is the simplest model because it represents a linear sequence of energy transfer from one organism to the next.