Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What do food webs show about an ecosystem? Food webs show the complex feeding relationships and energy flow between producers, consumers, and decomposers in an ecosystem.

What is an animal that eats producers called? An animal that eats producers is called a herbivore or primary consumer.

What happens to energy as it flows through an ecosystem? As energy flows through an ecosystem, it is transferred from one trophic level to the next, with some energy lost as heat and waste at each step.

Which animal is a herbivore or primary consumer? A herbivore or primary consumer is an animal that eats producers, such as plants or algae.

How do decomposers interact with their ecosystem? Decomposers interact with their ecosystem by breaking down dead organisms and waste, recycling nutrients and maintaining ecosystem health.

What role does a lion play in an ecosystem? A lion acts as a consumer, specifically a carnivore at a higher trophic level, obtaining energy by eating other animals.