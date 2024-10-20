Enzymes definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Enzyme
A protein or molecule that accelerates chemical reactions without being consumed or altered, enabling vital biological processes to occur at life-sustaining rates.
Catalyst
A substance that accelerates a chemical reaction without being consumed or altered in the process.
Reactants
Starting materials or ingredients in a chemical reaction that are converted into products.
Products
End products of a chemical reaction, formed from reactants, often with the aid of enzymes to speed up the process.
Substrates
Reactants in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction, specifically termed when an enzyme is involved.
Lipase
An enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of fats into glycerol and free fatty acids, primarily in the small intestine.
Helicase
An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix, separating the two strands to allow replication or transcription.
Proteins
Complex molecules composed of amino acids that perform a vast array of functions, including catalyzing biochemical reactions, providing structural support, and regulating cellular processes.
Denatured
Loss of an enzyme's functional shape due to extreme conditions, rendering it inactive.
pH
A measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, on a scale of 0 to 14, where 7 is neutral, below 7 is acidic, and above 7 is basic.