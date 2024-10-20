Enzymes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Enzymes definitions

Enzymes definitions
  • Enzyme

    A protein or molecule that accelerates chemical reactions without being consumed or altered, enabling vital biological processes to occur at life-sustaining rates.

  • Catalyst

    A substance that accelerates a chemical reaction without being consumed or altered in the process.

  • Reactants

    Starting materials or ingredients in a chemical reaction that are converted into products.

  • Products

    End products of a chemical reaction, formed from reactants, often with the aid of enzymes to speed up the process.

  • Substrates

    Reactants in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction, specifically termed when an enzyme is involved.

  • Lipase

    An enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of fats into glycerol and free fatty acids, primarily in the small intestine.

  • Helicase

    An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix, separating the two strands to allow replication or transcription.

  • Proteins

    Complex molecules composed of amino acids that perform a vast array of functions, including catalyzing biochemical reactions, providing structural support, and regulating cellular processes.

  • Denatured

    Loss of an enzyme's functional shape due to extreme conditions, rendering it inactive.

  • pH

    A measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, on a scale of 0 to 14, where 7 is neutral, below 7 is acidic, and above 7 is basic.