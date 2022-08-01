in this video, we're going to talk about some environmental factors that affect enzyme activity. And so enzyme activity is defined as a measure of the amount of product that is produced by an enzyme and a certain amount of time. And so if an enzyme produces ah lot of product within a given amount of time, then the enzyme has ah lot of activity. But if the enzyme Onley produces a little bit of product within a given amount of time, then the enzyme only has a little bit of activity. Now. Many environmental factors can actually affect and enzymes activity, and so we're not going to talk about all of the factors that can affect an enzymes activity. But three of those factors we are going to talk about down below, and those include the temperature, um, as the first environmental factor. And so the temperature can either include high temperatures or low temperatures or just temperatures in between the two. Now, another thing that could potentially affect the enzymes activity is going to be the pH of the solution. Whether the pH is acidic, neutral or if the pH is basic now, last but not least, the third environmental factor that we're going to talk about that affects enzyme activity is going to be the concentration of reactant since, and so, depending on the concentration of reactions, the enzyme will have either high or low activity. Now. It's also important to recall from our previous lesson videos that several environmental factors, like high temperatures or even acidity, can cause a protein to de nature. And so in most cases, enzymes are going to be proteins. And so several environmental factors can also cause enzymes to de nature as well. And so recall that denatured proteins or denatured enzymes are going to lose their shape. And when they lose their shape, they lose their function and so denatured enzymes because they lose their shape, their therefore going to have decreased enzymatic activity. And so, basically, what we're saying here is that the temperature needs to be just right in order for an enzyme to have optimal activity. If the temperature is too high or even too low, then the tempt. The enzyme is not going to have optimal activity, and the same goes for the pH. The pH cannot be too low or too acidic or too high or too basic. Otherwise, that will affect the enzymes activity. And there needs to be a very specific pH in order for the enzyme toe work, optimally or at its best. And then same goes for the concentration of reactant. If the concentration of reacting this is too low, then Thean ends, I will not be able to produce a lot of products. And if the concentration of reactant is too high, then that could potentially over saturate the enzyme, and that could also lead to the ends. I'm not working properly. And so this here concludes our introduction to how environmental factors can affect enzyme activity. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

