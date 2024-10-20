Enzymes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of an enzyme in a chemical reaction? An enzyme catalyzes or speeds up a chemical reaction without being consumed by it.

How does an enzymatic reaction differ from a non-enzymatic reaction? An enzymatic reaction occurs much faster due to the presence of an enzyme, whereas a non-enzymatic reaction occurs very slowly.

What term is used to refer to the reactants in a chemical reaction catalyzed by an enzyme? The reactants in a chemical reaction catalyzed by an enzyme are referred to as substrates.

What happens to an enzyme at the end of a chemical reaction it catalyzes? The enzyme remains unaltered and is not consumed by the reaction.

Why are enzymes crucial for life processes? Enzymes are crucial because they speed up chemical reactions to rates that are compatible with life.

What is the role of lactase in the small intestine? Lactase breaks down lactose sugar in the small intestine, speeding up the digestion process.

What is the function of DNA polymerase enzymes? DNA polymerase enzymes synthesize new strands of DNA, facilitating DNA replication.

How do enzymes like helicase contribute to DNA replication? Helicase enzymes unravel DNA strands, allowing them to be replicated.

What characteristic allows enzymes to function in the acidic environment of the human stomach? Enzymes in the stomach are adapted to function at a very acidic pH and the normal body temperature of 98 degrees Fahrenheit.

What happens to proteins, including enzymes, when exposed to extreme environments they are not built for? Proteins, including enzymes, can become denatured and lose their functional shape.

What is the term for the energy required to start a chemical reaction? The energy required to start a chemical reaction is called activation energy.

What is the active site of an enzyme? The active site is the region of an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.

What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration in terms of enzyme involvement? Aerobic respiration involves enzymes that function in the presence of oxygen, while anaerobic respiration involves enzymes that function without oxygen.

What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in enzymatic reactions? ATP provides the energy required for many enzymatic reactions to proceed.