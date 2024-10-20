Evidence of Natural Selection exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
Natural Selection
A process where environmental pressures favor certain traits, leading to population evolution.
Artificial Selection
Selective breeding of individuals with traits favored by humans.
What is an example of artificial selection?
Breeding dogs for specific traits, such as size or coat type.
Antibiotic Resistance
When bacteria evolve to survive the presence of antibiotics.
What is MRSA?
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Rock Pocket Mouse
An example of natural selection where coat color adapts to the environment for camouflage.
Fitness
The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce in its environment.
What is the selection pressure in the rock pocket mouse example?
Predation on different colored substrates.
Variation
Differences in traits among individuals in a population.
What role does variation play in natural selection?
It provides the raw material for selection to act upon.
Adaptive Evolution
Changes in a population that enhance fitness in a specific environment.
What is the main difference between natural and artificial selection?
Natural selection is driven by environmental pressures, while artificial selection is driven by human preferences.
Galapagos Finches
An example used by Darwin to illustrate natural selection, showing different beak shapes adapted to different food sources.
What is a common example of natural selection in bacteria?
The development of antibiotic resistance.
Selective Breeding
Another term for artificial selection, where humans breed organisms for desired traits.
What is the significance of the rock pocket mouse study?
It provides a clear example of natural selection and adaptive evolution in a real-world setting.
Environmental Pressure
Factors in the environment that influence which traits are favorable.
What did Darwin compare natural selection to in his book?
Artificial selection, such as pigeon breeding.
Pigeon Fanciers
People who bred pigeons with specific traits in the 1800s, illustrating artificial selection.
What is an example of a trait favored by natural selection in the Galapagos finches?
Beak shape adapted to different food sources.
Reproduction
The process by which organisms produce offspring, crucial for passing on traits.
What is the role of antibiotics in the evolution of resistant bacteria?
They act as a selection pressure, killing non-resistant bacteria and allowing resistant ones to survive and reproduce.
Camouflage
An adaptation that allows organisms to blend in with their environment, increasing their survival.
What is the outcome of natural selection over time?
Populations evolve, with traits that enhance fitness becoming more common.
Genetic Variation
Differences in DNA among individuals, leading to variation in traits.
What is the significance of the genetics of mice in the rock pocket mouse study?
Researchers can track the underlying genes associated with coat color changes.
What is the main cause of antibiotic resistance becoming a public health challenge?
The overuse and misuse of antibiotics, leading to the evolution of resistant bacteria.