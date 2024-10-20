Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Evidence of Natural Selection exam Flashcards

Back
Evidence of Natural Selection exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Natural Selection

    A process where environmental pressures favor certain traits, leading to population evolution.

  • Artificial Selection

    Selective breeding of individuals with traits favored by humans.

  • What is an example of artificial selection?

    Breeding dogs for specific traits, such as size or coat type.

  • Antibiotic Resistance

    When bacteria evolve to survive the presence of antibiotics.

  • What is MRSA?

    Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

  • Rock Pocket Mouse

    An example of natural selection where coat color adapts to the environment for camouflage.

  • Fitness

    The ability of an organism to survive and reproduce in its environment.

  • What is the selection pressure in the rock pocket mouse example?

    Predation on different colored substrates.

  • Variation

    Differences in traits among individuals in a population.

  • What role does variation play in natural selection?

    It provides the raw material for selection to act upon.

  • Adaptive Evolution

    Changes in a population that enhance fitness in a specific environment.

  • What is the main difference between natural and artificial selection?

    Natural selection is driven by environmental pressures, while artificial selection is driven by human preferences.

  • Galapagos Finches

    An example used by Darwin to illustrate natural selection, showing different beak shapes adapted to different food sources.

  • What is a common example of natural selection in bacteria?

    The development of antibiotic resistance.

  • Selective Breeding

    Another term for artificial selection, where humans breed organisms for desired traits.

  • What is the significance of the rock pocket mouse study?

    It provides a clear example of natural selection and adaptive evolution in a real-world setting.

  • Environmental Pressure

    Factors in the environment that influence which traits are favorable.

  • What did Darwin compare natural selection to in his book?

    Artificial selection, such as pigeon breeding.

  • Pigeon Fanciers

    People who bred pigeons with specific traits in the 1800s, illustrating artificial selection.

  • What is an example of a trait favored by natural selection in the Galapagos finches?

    Beak shape adapted to different food sources.

  • Reproduction

    The process by which organisms produce offspring, crucial for passing on traits.

  • What is the role of antibiotics in the evolution of resistant bacteria?

    They act as a selection pressure, killing non-resistant bacteria and allowing resistant ones to survive and reproduce.

  • Camouflage

    An adaptation that allows organisms to blend in with their environment, increasing their survival.

  • What is the outcome of natural selection over time?

    Populations evolve, with traits that enhance fitness becoming more common.

  • Genetic Variation

    Differences in DNA among individuals, leading to variation in traits.

  • What is the significance of the genetics of mice in the rock pocket mouse study?

    Researchers can track the underlying genes associated with coat color changes.

  • What is the main cause of antibiotic resistance becoming a public health challenge?

    The overuse and misuse of antibiotics, leading to the evolution of resistant bacteria.