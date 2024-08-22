Evidence of Natural Selection

One of the best ways to wrap your head around natural selection is to compare it to artificial selection. Now, those are two terms that were both coined by Charles Darwin in his book on the origin of species. So we're going to start here just by saying in the origin of species, Darwin explained natural selection by comparing it to artificial selection. Alright. So let's figure out what artificial selection is.

Artificial selection, we're going to say here, is selective breeding of individuals with traits favored by people. Right? Whether it's for crops or animals, for agriculture, or for pets, people know how to do this. Right? People know that if you want certain traits in organisms, you pick parents with those traits and breed them together, and you're more likely to get offspring with those traits.

Alright. People have been doing this for a very, very long time. Now in the Origin of the Species, some people are kind of surprised to know that Darwin spends a decent part of the first part of the book talking about pigeon breeding. That's because in the 1800s, breeding what were called fancy pigeons was a popular pastime, and people who bred pigeons were called pigeon fanciers. So here we have, an image of a pigeon, and people know well, you know what a pigeon looks like, but you probably haven't seen these fancy pigeons that people have bred.

So, just by choosing traits that people are interested in, people get all these kinds of crazy-looking birds. Right? You get ones like this with a big puffed-out chest, or people have bred them with these feathers covering their feet. So it almost looks like it has big boots on. That third one there, I don't know, kind of looks like a chicken or something.

Right? Those don't look like normal pigeons, and they come just from people selecting the traits that they want in the offspring. Now you may be less familiar with pigeons, but I'm sure you're familiar with dogs. Right? So dogs are descended from the gray wolf.

So we have a wolf here, but we know that people, just by selecting traits they were interested in, have created all sorts of different dogs. Right? A bulldog, a wiener dog there, a poodle. Right? All of that comes from people just saying, hey.

That's a trait I would like to see in these puppies. Let's breed these organisms together and, well, that trait is more likely to come out. Alright. That's really no different from natural selection. But in natural selection, we're gonna say that reproduction of individuals with traits favored in the environment.

Right? The ideas are the same. Some organisms are more likely to reproduce. In artificial selection, it's because of people choosing the traits. In natural selection, it's in the environment.

Now in the Origin of Species, Darwin talks about, for example, the finches on the Galapagos. So this is what people think the ancestor of those Galapagos finches looked like. But depending on what island those birds landed on, depending on the food source of those on that island, that selection favored different traits. We have some species with big heavy beaks to crack open big hard seeds. There are smaller-beaked finches that feed on different things.

Well, we can apply this to other animals as well. Right? We've been talking about the big cats, the genus Panthera. So this is sort of a proposed ancestor of those big cats. And you can imagine that in different environments, slightly different traits were favored, leading to different organisms reproducing more and passing on different traits.

And we can see how we could get, you know, lions and jaguars and tigers depending on the environment they live in. Alright. We'll practice this more coming up, and I'll see you there.