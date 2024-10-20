Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Exponential Population Growth exam Flashcards

Back
Exponential Population Growth exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • Exponential Population Growth

    A model describing how populations grow exponentially when the per capita growth rate (r) is positive and constant.

  • What is the equation for exponential population growth?

    nt = n0 * e(rt)

  • Per Capita Growth Rate (r)

    The rate at which the population grows per individual, assumed to be constant in the exponential growth model.

  • What does 'nt' represent in the exponential growth equation?

    The final population size.

  • Euler's Number (e)

    A mathematical constant approximately equal to 2.71828, used in the exponential growth equation.

  • What shape does the exponential growth curve typically have?

    A J-shaped curve.

  • Why is exponential population growth unsustainable in nature?

    Because resources are limited, preventing populations from growing exponentially forever.

  • What is the significance of the 'r max' value?

    It is the maximum per capita population growth rate, species-specific, and occurs under ideal conditions.

  • What happens to the exponential growth curve if 'r' is increased?

    The population size increases faster, making the curve steeper.

  • dN/dt = rN

    An equation describing the instantaneous population growth rate at any time instant.

  • What does 'dN/dt' represent?

    The slope of the line tangent to any single point on the exponential growth curve.

  • What does 'N0' represent in the exponential growth equation?

    The initial population size.

  • ΔN/Δt = rΔt * N

    An equation describing the average population growth rate over a discrete time interval.

  • What does 'rΔt' represent?

    The apparent per capita population growth rate in a specific time interval.

  • What is the relationship between population size and growth rate in exponential growth?

    The growth rate is directly proportional to the population size.

  • What does the slope of the tangent line on the exponential growth curve indicate?

    The instantaneous population growth rate at that point.

  • What is the effect of a smaller 'r' value on the exponential growth curve?

    The population grows slower, resulting in a less steep curve.

  • What does 't' represent in the exponential growth equation?

    The elapsed time.

  • What is the shape of the exponential growth curve when 'r' is 1.0?

    A J-shaped curve.

  • What does the equation ΔN/Δt describe?

    The slope of the line connecting any two points on the exponential growth curve.

  • What is the intrinsic rate of increase?

    Another term for the per capita population growth rate (r).

  • What is the significance of the constant 'e' in the exponential growth equation?

    It ensures the growth is exponential, representing continuous growth.

  • What does the exponential growth model assume about 'r'?

    That 'r' is always positive and constant.

  • What is the relationship between 'r' and the speed of population growth?

    The greater the value of 'r', the faster the population size will increase.

  • What does the equation nt = n0 * e(rt) describe?

    The exponential growth curve of a population.

  • What is the effect of limited resources on exponential population growth?

    It inhibits populations from growing exponentially forever.

  • What does the term 'apparent per capita population growth rate' refer to?

    The growth rate over a specific time interval, denoted as rΔt.

  • What is the shape of the exponential growth curve when 'r' is 0.5?

    A less steep J-shaped curve.

  • What does the equation dN/dt = rN describe?

    The instantaneous population growth rate at any time instant.