This video, we're going to talk about the 3 exponential population growth equations, which you can see down below in these boxes, and we'll also talk about how these equations relate to this graph here, which has time on the x-axis and population size on the y-axis. Now usually, it's the case that your professor will provide these equations to you, and in those cases, you don't need to worry about memorizing these equations, and instead, you just need to worry about what these equations describe so that you can apply them appropriately in problems. And so that's what we're going to focus on in this video. There's quite a lot going on in this graph and each of these boxes, so let's go ahead and push all of this over to the left-hand side. Let's wipe this graph clean and let's wipe out each of these boxes clean as well, so that we can approach this one step at a time starting with this equation over here on the far left.

So let's go ahead and make this equation bigger and shift it over to the right so we can see it more clearly. And this equation is n ( t ) = n 0 ⁢ e r t . Now what you should know about this equation is that it describes the exponential curve, which creates this j shape, if you will. This equation here, when you compare it to the equation of an exponential curve, they are actually identical to each other, and really, this equation just uses population growth variables. So, n(t) is the final population size, n0 is the initial population size, e is a constant which is Euler's number, which is approximately equal to 2.71828, r is the per capita population growth rate or the intrinsic rate of increase which is always assumed to be constant in the exponential growth model, and t is the elapsed time.

That's it for this first equation, and we can go ahead and minimize it and check it off and move on to the next equation here. Now let's go ahead and make this equation larger and shift it over to the right so we can see it more clearly. And this equation is d n d t = r n . The d's in this equation are calculus notation, but don't worry at all because you don't need to know any calculus at all in order to understand this equation. This equation describes the slope of the line tangent to any single point on the curve.

If we choose a point, right over here, where the coordinates of this point are going to be 1, 100, where we have a time unit of 1 and population size of 100, if we take the line that's tangent to this point, the slope of this line is described by this equation. d n d t literally just the slope of that line. This represents the instantaneous population growth rate at any time instant. r is the per capita population growth rate or the intrinsic rate of increase, which again is always assumed to be constant in this exponential population growth model, and then n is the population size at that time instant.

If we were to choose another point, let's say up here, this time with coordinates of 2, 1,000, where the time unit is 2, and the population size is 1,000, again, if we take the tangent line to this point, the slope of that tangent line is again described by the same exact equation. The slope of these tangent lines continuously increases over time for this exponential population growth model. That's it for this equation, we can go ahead and minimize it and check it off our list and move on to the 3rd and final equation here, this equation here in yellow.

Let's go ahead and make this equation larger and shift it up so we can see it more clearly. And this equation is Δ n Δ t = r Δ t n , where the Δt here is actually the subscript of the r. This equation describes the slope of the line connecting any two points on the curve. If we draw a line connecting two points, as you see here, the slope of this yellow line is described by this equation. Δ n Δ t , as we know from previous lesson videos, is the population growth rate. More specifically here, it represents the average population growth rate over a discrete time interval, and this will change depending on what the time interval is. rΔt is the apparent per capita population growth rate in that time interval. rΔt is different than r in the first two equations because where r is constant in these first two equations, rΔt is not a constant. It depends on the time interval as the notation here indicates with Δt. Last but not least, n is the initial population size. In this case, it would be 100.

That's it for this equation here, so we can go ahead and check it off our list as well. Here are the 3 equations in their large form so that you can see them more clearly. And again, we have this important note that r is always assumed to be constant in the exponential growth model. r appears in the first and second equation; and in this third equation, it's rΔt, so it's not a constant in this third equation, it's actually the apparent per capita population growth rate. Let me go ahead and remove my image so you can see all of these, very clearly.

That concludes this video, and I'll see you all in our next one.