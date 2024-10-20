Exponential Population Growth quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Exponential Population Growth quiz #2

Exponential Population Growth quiz #2
  • Which phase of growth is characterized by limited nutrients and exponential death of cells?
    The phase characterized by limited nutrients and exponential death of cells is the death phase.
  • What is the equation for exponential population growth?
    The equation for exponential population growth is nt = n0 * e^(rt).
  • What does the variable 'r' represent in the exponential growth model?
    In the exponential growth model, 'r' represents the per capita population growth rate.
  • What shape does the exponential growth curve typically form?
    The exponential growth curve typically forms a J-shaped curve.
  • Why is exponential population growth unsustainable in nature over long periods?
    Exponential population growth is unsustainable in nature over long periods due to limited resources.
  • What does the equation dN/dt = rN describe in the context of population growth?
    The equation dN/dt = rN describes the instantaneous population growth rate at any time instant.
  • What is Euler's number approximately equal to?
    Euler's number is approximately equal to 2.71828.
  • What does the equation ΔN/Δt = rΔt * N represent?
    The equation ΔN/Δt = rΔt * N represents the average population growth rate over a discrete time interval.
  • What is the significance of the r max value in population growth?
    The r max value is the maximum per capita population growth rate that occurs under ideal conditions.
  • How does the value of 'r' affect the speed of population growth?
    The greater the value of 'r', the faster the population size will increase.