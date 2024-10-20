Exponential Population Growth quiz #2 Flashcards
Exponential Population Growth quiz #2
Which phase of growth is characterized by limited nutrients and exponential death of cells?
The phase characterized by limited nutrients and exponential death of cells is the death phase.What is the equation for exponential population growth?
The equation for exponential population growth is nt = n0 * e^(rt).What does the variable 'r' represent in the exponential growth model?
In the exponential growth model, 'r' represents the per capita population growth rate.What shape does the exponential growth curve typically form?
The exponential growth curve typically forms a J-shaped curve.Why is exponential population growth unsustainable in nature over long periods?
Exponential population growth is unsustainable in nature over long periods due to limited resources.What does the equation dN/dt = rN describe in the context of population growth?
The equation dN/dt = rN describes the instantaneous population growth rate at any time instant.What is Euler's number approximately equal to?
Euler's number is approximately equal to 2.71828.What does the equation ΔN/Δt = rΔt * N represent?
The equation ΔN/Δt = rΔt * N represents the average population growth rate over a discrete time interval.What is the significance of the r max value in population growth?
The r max value is the maximum per capita population growth rate that occurs under ideal conditions.How does the value of 'r' affect the speed of population growth?
The greater the value of 'r', the faster the population size will increase.