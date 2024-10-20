Skip to main content
Freshwater Aquatic Biomes exam Flashcards

Freshwater Aquatic Biomes exam
  • Oligotrophic Lakes

    Nutrient-poor but oxygen-rich lakes with low primary productivity and clear, cold waters.

  • Eutrophic Lakes

    Nutrient-rich but oxygen-poor lakes with abundant plant and algae growth.

  • Streams

    Smaller flowing bodies of water that contribute to rivers.

  • Rivers

    Larger flowing bodies of water with higher volumes, faster flow rates, and more tributaries.

  • Estuaries

    Coastal areas where freshwater from rivers meets saltwater from the ocean, supporting diverse species.

  • What is the primary difference between oligotrophic and eutrophic lakes?

    Oligotrophic lakes are nutrient-poor and oxygen-rich, while eutrophic lakes are nutrient-rich and oxygen-poor.

  • What type of water bodies are streams and rivers?

    Flowing bodies of water, with streams being smaller and rivers being larger.

  • What characterizes wetlands?

    Land that is saturated with water, either permanently or periodically, supporting diverse life.

  • What is an estuary?

    A coastal area where freshwater from rivers meets saltwater from the ocean.

  • What is the Greek root meaning of 'oligo' in oligotrophic?

    Few

  • What does 'trophic' mean in the context of lakes?

    Nutrients

  • What is the Greek root meaning of 'eu' in eutrophic?

    Good

  • What happens to plant and algae growth in eutrophic lakes?

    They grow abundantly, leading to oxygen depletion during decomposition.

  • What is a tributary?

    A smaller body of water that flows into a larger one, such as a stream flowing into a river.

  • What is emergent vegetation?

    Plants that grow above the water surface in wetlands.

  • How does water flow in streams and rivers?

    From areas of high elevation to low elevation due to gravity.

  • What types of water can wetlands contain?

    Freshwater or saltwater.

  • What is the aquatic productivity of estuaries like?

    Very high, supporting a wide variety of species.

  • What happens to saltwater and freshwater in estuaries during high tide?

    Saltwater moves upwards into the river, increasing salt concentrations.

  • What happens to saltwater and freshwater in estuaries during low tide?

    Saltwater recedes, and freshwater from the river dominates.

  • What is the primary productivity of oligotrophic lakes like?

    Low, due to the lack of nutrients.

  • What is the primary productivity of eutrophic lakes like?

    High, due to the abundance of nutrients.

  • What is the primary productivity of wetlands like?

    Often quite high, supporting a lot of life.

  • What is the primary productivity of streams and rivers like?

    Varies depending on the specific conditions.

  • What are the four main types of wetlands?

    Marshes, swamps, bogs, and fens.

  • What is the main characteristic of oligotrophic lakes?

    Clear, cold waters with low nutrient levels.

  • What is the main characteristic of eutrophic lakes?

    Abundant plant and algae growth with high nutrient levels.