Freshwater Aquatic Biomes

This video, we're going to talk about the very first aquatic biome in our lesson, which are lakes. Now a lake can be defined as a stationary or motionless body of freshwater that is surrounded by land. Lakes can be divided into 2 major categories that are on opposite ends of a spectrum. So, they represent the extremes on the spectrum, but there are lakes that fall in between at different points between these two extreme categories. These two categories are oligotrophic lakes and eutrophic lakes.

Oligotrophic lakes have the Greek root "oligo", which means "few", and the Greek word "trophic", which means "nutrients". Therefore, oligotrophic lakes have few nutrients or, in other words, are nutrient-poor. By being nutrient-poor, they do not have a lot of nutrients to go around and support many primary producers like plants and algae, and therefore, oligotrophic lakes tend to have low primary productivity. Despite being nutrient-poor, oligotrophic lakes are actually oxygen-rich, and so that's going to support specific species of plants and animals that rely on higher oxygen concentrations. These oligotrophic lakes tend to have much clearer water since they don't have abundant algae growing on the surface of the water, and they also tend to have colder waters as well.

Oligotrophic lakes are often found in remote locations that are further away from human activity. Now moving on, eutrophic lakes, on the other hand, have the Greek root "eu", which means "good". And again, the word "trophic" means "nutrients". So, eutrophic lakes have a good amount of nutrients, or in other words, are nutrient-rich. However, eutrophic lakes are oxygen-poor, and so eutrophic lakes are really the opposite of these oligotrophic lakes.

Eutrophic lakes tend to have abundant plant and algae growth. It might be a little counterintuitive to think that having abundant amounts of primary producers that are photosynthetic producing oxygen leads to an oxygen-poor environment. However, it's important to keep in mind that abundant plant and algae growth is occurring mainly on the surface of these waters, but as you go deeper into the water, it is going to be an oxygen-poor environment. Once all of this abundant plant and algae growth on the surface dies, it will start to sink towards the bottom.

As it sinks towards the bottom, it's going to decay and decompose, and the decomposition process is going to consume a lot of oxygen, creating an oxygen-poor environment. Having lots of nutrients but poor oxygen is going to support different animal species. And it's important to note that, again, these represent opposite ends of a spectrum. So a lake is not going to be permanently categorized into any one of these categories. It's possible to take any oligotrophic lake and convert it into a eutrophic lake, and it's also possible to take any eutrophic lake and convert it into an oligotrophic lake.

And so this here concludes our brief lesson on lakes.