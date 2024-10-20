Freshwater Aquatic Biomes quiz #2 Flashcards
Freshwater Aquatic Biomes quiz #2
What problem is faced by organisms that live in freshwater environments?
Organisms in freshwater environments face the challenge of osmoregulation, as they must prevent excess water from entering their bodies due to the hypotonic nature of freshwater.Which of the following bodies of water are included in the freshwater biome: lakes, oceans, rivers, or estuaries?
Lakes and rivers are included in the freshwater biome, while oceans and estuaries are not.What are the characteristics of freshwater ecosystems?
Freshwater ecosystems are characterized by low salt concentration, diverse habitats such as lakes, rivers, and wetlands, and varying levels of nutrients and oxygen.What distinguishes oligotrophic lakes from eutrophic lakes?
Oligotrophic lakes are nutrient-poor and oxygen-rich, while eutrophic lakes are nutrient-rich and oxygen-poor.How do streams differ from rivers in terms of size and flow?
Streams are smaller and have less water flow compared to rivers, which are larger and have higher flow rates.What is a defining feature of wetlands?
Wetlands are characterized by land that is saturated with water, either permanently or periodically, and support emergent vegetation.What makes estuaries unique among aquatic biomes?
Estuaries are unique because they contain both freshwater and saltwater, supporting species adapted to varying salinity levels.Why do eutrophic lakes often have low oxygen levels despite high plant growth?
Eutrophic lakes have low oxygen levels because the decomposition of abundant plant and algae growth consumes oxygen.What role do tributaries play in river systems?
Tributaries are smaller bodies of water that flow into and contribute to the larger river systems.How does the aquatic productivity of wetlands compare to other freshwater ecosystems?
Wetlands often have high aquatic productivity, supporting a diverse range of life forms.