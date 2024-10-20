Gene Flow exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (23)
Gene Flow
The movement of individuals or gametes between populations with different allele frequencies.
How does gene flow affect allele frequencies?
It changes allele frequencies in populations, generally making them more similar.
Genetic Variation
The diversity of alleles within a population.
What is the impact of gene flow on genetic variation between populations?
It reduces genetic variation between populations.
New Alleles
Alleles that are introduced to a population through gene flow.
How can gene flow introduce new alleles?
Individuals moving between populations can carry new alleles with them.
Reintroduce Lost Alleles
Gene flow can bring back alleles that were lost in a population due to genetic drift or other mechanisms.
What is an example of gene flow in nature?
Butterfly populations separated by a river becoming more alike as individuals migrate.
Mechanisms of Evolution
Processes that cause changes in allele frequencies, such as gene flow, natural selection, and genetic drift.
How does gene flow promote evolution?
By changing allele frequencies and introducing new genetic material.
Allele Frequencies
The relative frequencies of different alleles in a population.
What happens when individuals move between populations?
They bring their alleles with them, affecting the allele frequencies in both populations.
Genetic Drift
A mechanism of evolution that causes random changes in allele frequencies.
How can gene flow counteract genetic drift?
By reintroducing alleles that were lost due to genetic drift.
What is the overall effect of gene flow on populations?
It makes populations more genetically similar to each other.
How does gene flow enhance genetic diversity?
By introducing new alleles or reintroducing lost alleles into a population.
What role does gene flow play in the dynamics of genetic variation?
It influences the genetic makeup of populations by moving alleles between them.
How can gene flow affect natural selection?
By introducing new alleles that may be subject to natural selection.
Barrier
A physical or geographical feature that separates populations, such as a river.
What is the significance of understanding gene flow?
It is crucial for grasping mechanisms of evolution and the dynamics of genetic variation.
How does gene flow relate to the concept of a population?
It involves the movement of individuals or gametes between populations, affecting their genetic makeup.
Genetic Diversity
The total number of genetic characteristics in the genetic makeup of a species.
What is the effect of gene flow on two separated populations?
It makes them more similar genetically.