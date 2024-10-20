Skip to main content
Gene Flow exam Flashcards

Gene Flow exam
  • Gene Flow

    The movement of individuals or gametes between populations with different allele frequencies.

  • How does gene flow affect allele frequencies?

    It changes allele frequencies in populations, generally making them more similar.

  • Genetic Variation

    The diversity of alleles within a population.

  • What is the impact of gene flow on genetic variation between populations?

    It reduces genetic variation between populations.

  • New Alleles

    Alleles that are introduced to a population through gene flow.

  • How can gene flow introduce new alleles?

    Individuals moving between populations can carry new alleles with them.

  • Reintroduce Lost Alleles

    Gene flow can bring back alleles that were lost in a population due to genetic drift or other mechanisms.

  • What is an example of gene flow in nature?

    Butterfly populations separated by a river becoming more alike as individuals migrate.

  • Mechanisms of Evolution

    Processes that cause changes in allele frequencies, such as gene flow, natural selection, and genetic drift.

  • How does gene flow promote evolution?

    By changing allele frequencies and introducing new genetic material.

  • Allele Frequencies

    The relative frequencies of different alleles in a population.

  • What happens when individuals move between populations?

    They bring their alleles with them, affecting the allele frequencies in both populations.

  • Genetic Drift

    A mechanism of evolution that causes random changes in allele frequencies.

  • How can gene flow counteract genetic drift?

    By reintroducing alleles that were lost due to genetic drift.

  • What is the overall effect of gene flow on populations?

    It makes populations more genetically similar to each other.

  • How does gene flow enhance genetic diversity?

    By introducing new alleles or reintroducing lost alleles into a population.

  • What role does gene flow play in the dynamics of genetic variation?

    It influences the genetic makeup of populations by moving alleles between them.

  • How can gene flow affect natural selection?

    By introducing new alleles that may be subject to natural selection.

  • Barrier

    A physical or geographical feature that separates populations, such as a river.

  • What is the significance of understanding gene flow?

    It is crucial for grasping mechanisms of evolution and the dynamics of genetic variation.

  • How does gene flow relate to the concept of a population?

    It involves the movement of individuals or gametes between populations, affecting their genetic makeup.

  • Genetic Diversity

    The total number of genetic characteristics in the genetic makeup of a species.

  • What is the effect of gene flow on two separated populations?

    It makes them more similar genetically.