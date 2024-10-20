Genetics and Allele Frequencies quiz #2 Flashcards

What would be the best way to describe the heritability estimates of autism spectrum disorder?
Heritability estimates of autism spectrum disorder suggest a significant genetic component, indicating that genetic factors play a major role in the development of the disorder.
Which represents the frequency of individuals that are heterozygous in a population?
The frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population can be calculated using the Hardy-Weinberg equation, specifically 2pq, where p and q are the frequencies of the two alleles.
How does the recessive sickle-cell allele stay in the gene pool?
The recessive sickle-cell allele stays in the gene pool due to the heterozygote advantage, where individuals with one sickle-cell allele (carriers) have a survival advantage in malaria-endemic regions.
What kind of diseases are studied using genome-wide association studies?
Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) are used to study complex diseases with a genetic component, such as diabetes, heart disease, and various psychiatric disorders.
Why can multiple alleles only be studied in populations?
Multiple alleles can only be studied in populations because they require genetic variation, which is present in a population's gene pool, rather than in a single individual.
Why is the sickle cell allele prevalent in people of African descent?
The sickle cell allele is prevalent in people of African descent because it provides a protective advantage against malaria, which is common in many parts of Africa.
How can we calculate the frequency of a specific genotype in a population?
The frequency of a specific genotype in a population can be calculated by dividing the number of individuals with that genotype by the total number of individuals in the population.
What is the frequency of the t allele in the gene pool of this population?
The frequency of the t allele in the gene pool can be calculated by dividing the number of t alleles by the total number of alleles in the population.
Which of the following statements accurately describes weight gain and genetics? A) Weight gain is solely determined by genetics. B) Weight gain is influenced by both genetics and environmental factors. C) Weight gain is not influenced by genetics. D) Weight gain is only influenced by diet.
B) Weight gain is influenced by both genetics and environmental factors.
Which allele combination represents the heterozygote advantage?
The heterozygote advantage is represented by the combination of one normal allele and one sickle-cell allele, providing resistance to malaria without causing sickle-cell disease.