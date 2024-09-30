We said that the modern synthesis was the combination of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics. So, we need to remember our Mendelian genetics. Alright. Now, this is something you should be familiar with from learning previously in the course, but we're going to review some key concepts here. Let's just remember that Mendelian genetics tracks how alleles are inherited.

We're going to say here in single matings, and importantly, that's in diploid organisms or organisms with 2 sets of chromosomes. Right? You make your Punnett square, and you can predict what the offspring may look like. Now, with that, we have some vocabulary that goes along with it.

We have a phenotype. A phenotype is an organism's traits, and that importantly could come from genetics or from the environment, but we're specifically concerned about those traits that are caused by genetics. In our example here, we have brown and white rabbits. So being brown or white, that's the phenotype we're interested in. Now we have a gene.

A gene is just a section of DNA that codes for a trait. You can also define it as a section of DNA that codes for a protein, but in classical Mendelian genetics, we say it's a section of DNA that codes for a trait, and that's typically what we'll be using going forward. In our example, we have some chromosomes on these rabbits here, and you can see that we are interested in this a gene. This a gene is what's causing the different phenotypes. Now, we have an allele.

An allele has those different versions of a specific gene. Again, in our example, we have the a gene, but we have the big A and the little a alleles. The genotype is going to be an organism's specific set of alleles. Right? This brown rabbit here is, little a, little a.

That's its genotype. Now, that is a homozygous genotype because it has two copies of the same allele. Now, this white rabbit, right, because of simple dominance rules, it could be either, big A big A, that would be another homozygous genotype, or it could be big A little a, and we call that the heterozygous genotype. And that means having 2 different alleles. Alright.

So remember, Mendelian genetics is thinking about single matings. But going forward, we're still going to be using these same terms as we move to talk about population genetics. Population genetics instead tracks how alleles are inherited. We're going to say here in the whole population. Alright?

We're not concerned about single matings and what is going to come out. We're wondering how these alleles are passed on in all the organisms. Now, to think about this, we're going to introduce this idea of the gene pool. The gene pool is just all the alleles in the population. We're going to say here, regardless of the organisms they are in.

So, we have our white and brown rabbits here. What we want to think of those alleles, we're taking them out of those rabbits and, you know, it says here in our cartoon, all the alleles in the pool. Right? They're all jumping in the same pool. We're sort of just not thinking about what organisms they're in right now.

We're just thinking totally what the alleles in the population are. Now, from that, we can get our allele frequency. And that's just the proportion of the gene pool made up of one allele. So, if when I take all those alleles out of the organisms and I sort of put them in one bag, well, if 60% of them are big A and 40% of them are little a, those would be our allele frequencies.

Now, remember our change in allele frequency, that was our measure of evolution. So going forward, we want to think of this gene pool. We want to think about all the alleles in the population at once and focus less exactly, a lot of times, on exactly which organisms they are in. Alright. It takes this population viewpoint to do that, and that really is one of the things from the modern synthesis that was brought into modern biology.

We'll practice it going forward. I'll see you there.