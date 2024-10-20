Geographic Impact on Communities exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Latitude's effect on species diversity Species diversity decreases with increasing latitude, particularly away from the equator.

Why does species diversity decrease with increasing latitude? Due to factors like climate, historical glaciation, and less biological productivity.

Area's effect on species diversity Species diversity increases with increasing area due to more resources and habitats.

Island Equilibrium Model A model explaining that species numbers stabilize when immigration equals extinction, influenced by island size and distance from the mainland.

What factors influence the equilibrium number of species on an island? Island size and distance from the mainland.

Species richness The total number of different species in a community.

Why do larger areas support more species? They offer more resources, habitats, and are more likely to be found by migrating species.

Effect of island size on species richness Larger islands have higher species richness due to more resources and habitats.

Effect of island distance on species richness Closer islands have higher species richness due to higher immigration rates.

What happens to species diversity as island size decreases? Species diversity decreases, immigration rates decrease, and local extinction rates increase.

Why do tropical communities have higher species diversity? They are older and have had more time for speciation due to less impact from glaciation events.

What is the relationship between latitude and species richness for mammals? Species richness is highest at the equator and decreases with increasing latitude.

What is the relationship between island area and species richness for birds? Species richness increases with increasing island area.

What is the impact of glaciation on species diversity? Glaciation events reset communities at higher latitudes, reducing species diversity.

How does the island equilibrium model apply to isolated habitats? It applies to any isolated patch of habitat, such as lakes, mountain peaks, and caves.

What happens to the number of species on an island after a disturbance? The number of species will naturally drift back to the equilibrium number over time.

Why do larger islands have lower extinction rates? They offer more resources and habitats, supporting more species.

What is the effect of island distance on immigration rates? Immigration rates decrease as the distance from the mainland increases.

Why do islands closer to the mainland have higher species richness? They are more likely to be found by species migrating from the mainland.

What is the relationship between island size and local extinction rates? Smaller islands have higher local extinction rates.

What is the significance of biological productivity near the equator? It supports a greater range of species due to more direct sunlight and higher annual precipitation.

How does the age of a community affect species diversity? Older communities, like those near the equator, have had more time for speciation, increasing species diversity.

What is the impact of micro habitats on species diversity? More micro habitats in larger areas support a greater range of species.

What is the relationship between species diversity and latitude for most species? Species diversity generally decreases with increasing latitude.

What is the effect of island size on immigration rates? Larger islands have higher immigration rates.

Why do smaller islands have lower species richness? They have fewer resources and habitats, leading to higher extinction rates.

What is the relationship between island distance and local extinction rates? Islands farther from the mainland have higher local extinction rates.

What is the impact of annual precipitation on species diversity near the equator? Higher annual precipitation supports more biological productivity, increasing species diversity.