Geographic Impact on Communities exam Flashcards

Geographic Impact on Communities exam

Geographic Impact on Communities exam
  • Latitude's effect on species diversity
    Species diversity decreases with increasing latitude, particularly away from the equator.
  • Why does species diversity decrease with increasing latitude?
    Due to factors like climate, historical glaciation, and less biological productivity.
  • Area's effect on species diversity
    Species diversity increases with increasing area due to more resources and habitats.
  • Island Equilibrium Model
    A model explaining that species numbers stabilize when immigration equals extinction, influenced by island size and distance from the mainland.
  • What factors influence the equilibrium number of species on an island?
    Island size and distance from the mainland.
  • Species richness
    The total number of different species in a community.
  • Why do larger areas support more species?
    They offer more resources, habitats, and are more likely to be found by migrating species.
  • Effect of island size on species richness
    Larger islands have higher species richness due to more resources and habitats.
  • Effect of island distance on species richness
    Closer islands have higher species richness due to higher immigration rates.
  • What happens to species diversity as island size decreases?
    Species diversity decreases, immigration rates decrease, and local extinction rates increase.
  • Why do tropical communities have higher species diversity?
    They are older and have had more time for speciation due to less impact from glaciation events.
  • What is the relationship between latitude and species richness for mammals?
    Species richness is highest at the equator and decreases with increasing latitude.
  • What is the relationship between island area and species richness for birds?
    Species richness increases with increasing island area.
  • What is the impact of glaciation on species diversity?
    Glaciation events reset communities at higher latitudes, reducing species diversity.
  • How does the island equilibrium model apply to isolated habitats?
    It applies to any isolated patch of habitat, such as lakes, mountain peaks, and caves.
  • What happens to the number of species on an island after a disturbance?
    The number of species will naturally drift back to the equilibrium number over time.
  • Why do larger islands have lower extinction rates?
    They offer more resources and habitats, supporting more species.
  • What is the effect of island distance on immigration rates?
    Immigration rates decrease as the distance from the mainland increases.
  • Why do islands closer to the mainland have higher species richness?
    They are more likely to be found by species migrating from the mainland.
  • What is the relationship between island size and local extinction rates?
    Smaller islands have higher local extinction rates.
  • What is the significance of biological productivity near the equator?
    It supports a greater range of species due to more direct sunlight and higher annual precipitation.
  • How does the age of a community affect species diversity?
    Older communities, like those near the equator, have had more time for speciation, increasing species diversity.
  • What is the impact of micro habitats on species diversity?
    More micro habitats in larger areas support a greater range of species.
  • What is the relationship between species diversity and latitude for most species?
    Species diversity generally decreases with increasing latitude.
  • What is the effect of island size on immigration rates?
    Larger islands have higher immigration rates.
  • Why do smaller islands have lower species richness?
    They have fewer resources and habitats, leading to higher extinction rates.
  • What is the relationship between island distance and local extinction rates?
    Islands farther from the mainland have higher local extinction rates.
  • What is the impact of annual precipitation on species diversity near the equator?
    Higher annual precipitation supports more biological productivity, increasing species diversity.
  • How does the island equilibrium model explain species stability?
    Species numbers stabilize when immigration equals extinction, influenced by island size and distance.