Geographic Impact on Communities exam Flashcards

Geographic Impact on Communities exam
Geographic Impact on Communities exam
- Latitude's effect on species diversitySpecies diversity decreases with increasing latitude, particularly away from the equator.
- Why does species diversity decrease with increasing latitude?Due to factors like climate, historical glaciation, and less biological productivity.
- Area's effect on species diversitySpecies diversity increases with increasing area due to more resources and habitats.
- Island Equilibrium ModelA model explaining that species numbers stabilize when immigration equals extinction, influenced by island size and distance from the mainland.
- What factors influence the equilibrium number of species on an island?Island size and distance from the mainland.
- Species richnessThe total number of different species in a community.
- Why do larger areas support more species?They offer more resources, habitats, and are more likely to be found by migrating species.
- Effect of island size on species richnessLarger islands have higher species richness due to more resources and habitats.
- Effect of island distance on species richnessCloser islands have higher species richness due to higher immigration rates.
- What happens to species diversity as island size decreases?Species diversity decreases, immigration rates decrease, and local extinction rates increase.
- Why do tropical communities have higher species diversity?They are older and have had more time for speciation due to less impact from glaciation events.
- What is the relationship between latitude and species richness for mammals?Species richness is highest at the equator and decreases with increasing latitude.
- What is the relationship between island area and species richness for birds?Species richness increases with increasing island area.
- What is the impact of glaciation on species diversity?Glaciation events reset communities at higher latitudes, reducing species diversity.
- How does the island equilibrium model apply to isolated habitats?It applies to any isolated patch of habitat, such as lakes, mountain peaks, and caves.
- What happens to the number of species on an island after a disturbance?The number of species will naturally drift back to the equilibrium number over time.
- Why do larger islands have lower extinction rates?They offer more resources and habitats, supporting more species.
- What is the effect of island distance on immigration rates?Immigration rates decrease as the distance from the mainland increases.
- Why do islands closer to the mainland have higher species richness?They are more likely to be found by species migrating from the mainland.
- What is the relationship between island size and local extinction rates?Smaller islands have higher local extinction rates.
- What is the significance of biological productivity near the equator?It supports a greater range of species due to more direct sunlight and higher annual precipitation.
- How does the age of a community affect species diversity?Older communities, like those near the equator, have had more time for speciation, increasing species diversity.
- What is the impact of micro habitats on species diversity?More micro habitats in larger areas support a greater range of species.
- What is the relationship between species diversity and latitude for most species?Species diversity generally decreases with increasing latitude.
- What is the effect of island size on immigration rates?Larger islands have higher immigration rates.
- Why do smaller islands have lower species richness?They have fewer resources and habitats, leading to higher extinction rates.
- What is the relationship between island distance and local extinction rates?Islands farther from the mainland have higher local extinction rates.
- What is the impact of annual precipitation on species diversity near the equator?Higher annual precipitation supports more biological productivity, increasing species diversity.
- How does the island equilibrium model explain species stability?Species numbers stabilize when immigration equals extinction, influenced by island size and distance.