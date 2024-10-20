Geographic Impact on Communities quiz #2 Flashcards
Geographic Impact on Communities quiz #2
In which type of geographic location would a population most likely be geographically isolated?
A population would most likely be geographically isolated on smaller, distant islands due to lower immigration rates and higher extinction rates.How does latitude affect species diversity in communities?
Species diversity typically decreases with increasing latitude, particularly away from the equator, due to factors like climate and historical glaciation.What is the relationship between area size and species diversity?
Species diversity typically increases with increasing area size because larger areas offer more resources and habitats.What does the island equilibrium model explain about species numbers?
The island equilibrium model explains that species numbers stabilize when immigration equals extinction, influenced by island size and distance from the mainland.Why do larger islands have higher species richness?
Larger islands have higher species richness because they offer more resources, habitats, and are more likely to be found by migrating species.How does the distance of an island from the mainland affect species diversity?
Islands closer to the mainland have higher species diversity because they are more likely to be found by migrating species.What happens to species diversity as island size decreases?
As island size decreases, species diversity decreases due to lower immigration rates and higher extinction rates.What is the effect of increasing latitude on species richness?
Increasing latitude generally leads to a decrease in species richness due to less favorable climate conditions and historical glaciation.How does the island equilibrium model apply to isolated habitats other than islands?
The island equilibrium model applies to any isolated patch of habitat, such as lakes, mountain peaks, and caves, not just oceanic islands.What factors determine the equilibrium number of species on an island?
The equilibrium number of species on an island is determined by the size of the island and its distance from the mainland.