Hardy-Weinberg Model definitions Flashcards
Back
Hardy-Weinberg Model definitions
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- Hardy-Weinberg PrincipleA principle stating that allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences such as mutation, selection, gene flow, genetic drift, and non-random mating.
- AlleleA variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, influencing traits by dictating different versions of a characteristic.
- GenotypeThe genetic makeup of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and can be used to predict offspring characteristics.
- PopulationA group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area, capable of interbreeding and sharing a common gene pool.
- Random MatingMating where individuals pair by chance, not by genotype or phenotype, ensuring no preference or selection bias in mate choice.
- Sexual SelectionA process where individuals with certain traits are more likely to obtain mates and reproduce, leading to the prevalence of those traits in future generations.
- Natural SelectionThe process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring, leading to the gradual evolution of species.
- Genetic DriftRandom changes in allele frequencies in a population due to chance events, more pronounced in small populations, leading to genetic variation over time.
- Mendelian GeneticsThe study of inheritance patterns where traits are determined by single genes with dominant and recessive alleles, following the principles of segregation and independent assortment.
- Gene FlowThe transfer of alleles between populations through migration, altering allele frequencies and genetic diversity.
- MutationA change in the DNA sequence of an organism's genome, which can result in new alleles and potentially affect the organism's traits or fitness.
- Homozygous RecessiveHaving two identical recessive alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of a recessive trait.
- HeterozygotesIndividuals with two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a genotype represented as 2pq in the Hardy-Weinberg equation.
- Homozygous DominantHaving two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.
- Allele FrequenciesThe proportion of different versions of a gene in a population, calculated to understand genetic diversity and predict evolutionary changes.