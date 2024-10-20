Hardy-Weinberg Model definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hardy-Weinberg Principle A principle stating that allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences such as mutation, selection, gene flow, genetic drift, and non-random mating.

Allele A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, influencing traits by dictating different versions of a characteristic.

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and can be used to predict offspring characteristics.

Population A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area, capable of interbreeding and sharing a common gene pool.

Random Mating Mating where individuals pair by chance, not by genotype or phenotype, ensuring no preference or selection bias in mate choice.

Sexual Selection A process where individuals with certain traits are more likely to obtain mates and reproduce, leading to the prevalence of those traits in future generations.

Natural Selection The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring, leading to the gradual evolution of species.

Genetic Drift Random changes in allele frequencies in a population due to chance events, more pronounced in small populations, leading to genetic variation over time.

Mendelian Genetics The study of inheritance patterns where traits are determined by single genes with dominant and recessive alleles, following the principles of segregation and independent assortment.

Gene Flow The transfer of alleles between populations through migration, altering allele frequencies and genetic diversity.

Mutation A change in the DNA sequence of an organism's genome, which can result in new alleles and potentially affect the organism's traits or fitness.

Homozygous Recessive Having two identical recessive alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of a recessive trait.

Heterozygotes Individuals with two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a genotype represented as 2pq in the Hardy-Weinberg equation.

Homozygous Dominant Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.