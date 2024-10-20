Hardy-Weinberg Model definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Hardy-Weinberg Model definitions

Hardy-Weinberg Model definitions
  • Hardy-Weinberg Principle
    A principle stating that allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences such as mutation, selection, gene flow, genetic drift, and non-random mating.
  • Allele
    A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, influencing traits by dictating different versions of a characteristic.
  • Genotype
    The genetic makeup of an organism, representing the specific alleles inherited from both parents, which determines potential traits and can be used to predict offspring characteristics.
  • Population
    A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area, capable of interbreeding and sharing a common gene pool.
  • Random Mating
    Mating where individuals pair by chance, not by genotype or phenotype, ensuring no preference or selection bias in mate choice.
  • Sexual Selection
    A process where individuals with certain traits are more likely to obtain mates and reproduce, leading to the prevalence of those traits in future generations.
  • Natural Selection
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring, leading to the gradual evolution of species.
  • Genetic Drift
    Random changes in allele frequencies in a population due to chance events, more pronounced in small populations, leading to genetic variation over time.
  • Mendelian Genetics
    The study of inheritance patterns where traits are determined by single genes with dominant and recessive alleles, following the principles of segregation and independent assortment.
  • Gene Flow
    The transfer of alleles between populations through migration, altering allele frequencies and genetic diversity.
  • Mutation
    A change in the DNA sequence of an organism's genome, which can result in new alleles and potentially affect the organism's traits or fitness.
  • Homozygous Recessive
    Having two identical recessive alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of a recessive trait.
  • Heterozygotes
    Individuals with two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a genotype represented as 2pq in the Hardy-Weinberg equation.
  • Homozygous Dominant
    Having two identical dominant alleles for a specific gene, resulting in the expression of the dominant trait.
  • Allele Frequencies
    The proportion of different versions of a gene in a population, calculated to understand genetic diversity and predict evolutionary changes.