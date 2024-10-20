Hardy-Weinberg Model quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is inbreeding and how does it affect genetic variation in a population?Inbreeding is mating between relatives, which increases homozygosity and decreases genetic variation in a population.
- What is inbreeding depression?Inbreeding depression is a decline in average fitness due to increased homozygosity and decreased heterozygosity.
- How does homozygosity affect the fitness of a population?Increased homozygosity generally decreases fitness because it reduces genetic variation.
- What is the difference between intersexual and intrasexual selection?Intersexual selection involves mate choice between sexes, while intrasexual selection involves competition within the same sex for mating rights.
- How does sexual dimorphism relate to sexual selection?Sexual dimorphism, phenotypic differences between males and females, often results from sexual selection where one sex prefers certain traits in mates.
- What is an example of intersexual selection in birds?Peacocks use intersexual selection, where males display impressive tail feathers to attract females.
- How can intersexual selection negatively impact a species?Intersexual selection can lead to exaggerated traits that hinder survival, such as antlers so large they impair movement.
- What is the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is a principle stating that allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant in the absence of evolutionary influences.
- What are the conditions required for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?Conditions include no mutation, random mating, no gene flow, infinite population size, and no selection.
- What is the significance of allele frequencies in the Hardy-Weinberg model?Allele frequencies help determine if a population is evolving or in genetic equilibrium.
- How does genetic drift affect small populations?Genetic drift can cause significant changes in allele frequencies in small populations, leading to reduced genetic variation.
- What is the bottleneck effect?The bottleneck effect is a sharp reduction in population size due to environmental events, leading to decreased genetic diversity.
- What is the founder effect?The founder effect occurs when a new population is established by a small number of individuals, leading to reduced genetic variation.
- How does gene flow affect genetic variation?Gene flow, the transfer of alleles between populations, increases genetic variation within a population.
- What is the role of mutation in genetic variation?Mutations introduce new alleles into a population, increasing genetic variation.