History of Evolutionary Thought quiz #2 Flashcards

History of Evolutionary Thought quiz #2
How did Darwin keep track of his observations and travels during his voyage on the HMS Beagle?
Darwin meticulously documented his observations in journals and notebooks, which he later used to develop his theory of evolution by natural selection.What was the significance of Darwin's observations in the Galapagos Islands?
Darwin's observations of unique species adaptations in the Galapagos Islands were crucial in formulating his theory of evolution by natural selection.Who independently formulated the theory of evolution by natural selection alongside Charles Darwin?
Alfred Russel Wallace independently formulated the theory of evolution by natural selection alongside Charles Darwin.What geological concept did James Hutton introduce that influenced Darwin's thinking?
James Hutton introduced the concept of uniformitarianism, which posits that geological processes occurring today are the same as those in the past.What did Georges Cuvier contribute to the understanding of species and fossils?
Georges Cuvier contributed the idea that fossil records show extinct organisms, indicating that life today is different from the past.What was Charles Lyell's contribution to geology that influenced Darwin?
Charles Lyell popularized modern geological thinking with his book 'Principles of Geology,' which Darwin took on his voyage.What was Jean Baptiste Lamarck's incorrect theory about evolution?
Jean Baptiste Lamarck proposed the inheritance of acquired traits, which incorrectly suggested that traits developed during an organism's lifetime could be inherited.How did Alfred Russel Wallace's observations in the Malay Archipelago contribute to his theory of evolution?
Wallace observed species distribution and differences on islands, leading him to conclude that species evolved from common ancestors.What is the Wallace Line and what does it signify?
The Wallace Line is a boundary that separates species with Asian and Australian affinities, indicating distinct evolutionary paths.How did Darwin and Wallace's ideas on evolution get published together?
Darwin and Wallace's ideas were published together after Wallace sent his theory to Darwin, prompting Darwin to quickly write his own paper.