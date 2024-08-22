History of Evolutionary Thought

Before we start talking about Charles Darwin and his ideas of evolution by natural selection, we just want to sort of take stock of where scientific thought was at the time that Darwin was working. Now we've already talked about Plato and Aristotle, their ideas of unchanging species and the great chain of being, that organisms are arranged on a hierarchy. Now those ideas largely dominated Western thought at least well into the 1700s. But in the 1700s, especially in the field of geology, there started to be some new ideas. So we're going to say here that in the late 1700s, geology was challenging ideas of an unchanging Earth.
Now there's going to be 3 names that we're going to talk about. Like anything in science, there are more than 3 people working on this, but there are three names that it's likely you may need to know. And those names are James Hutton, Georges Cuvier, and Charles Lyell. So let's go through them one by one. James Hutton was alive and worked in the 1700s, and he introduced this idea of uniformitarianism.
Uniformitarianism is the idea that geological processes today are the same as in the past. Alright. So what does that mean? Well, that means that if we have this picture of a mountain here and just to say that if you have a mountain like that, right, how did that mountain get there?
You need to invoke geological processes that you see on Earth today to explain that mountain. If you see the Grand Canyon, how did that get there? You need to use geological processes that we can observe to explain that canyon. So we're talking about things like earthquakes, things like erosion, and those things take a long time. So a key idea here is that change on Earth is very slow.
And once you put that together, a big takeaway ends up being that, well, if change is so slow and if Earth has these grand features on it, the Earth must be very old. Right? To get a mountain like that would take a very, very long time, and that change would happen very slowly. Now that the Earth is very, very old is a bit of a new idea at this time. Alright.
Next, we have Georges Cuvier. He's a Frenchman. He was born in the second half of the 1700s and largely worked in the 1800s. Now Georges Cuvier, he studied fossils. He's largely considered the father of modern paleontology, and he argued that fossil records show extinct organisms.
Now to illustrate that, we have a fossil here of a trilobite. These are organisms that used to be all over the ocean, millions of years ago, but we don't see anymore. Cuvier actually studied things like extinct giant ground sloths. These sloths in South America that were the size of horses or elephants and just aren't there anymore. Well, Georges Cuvier didn't actually subscribe to ideas of evolution.
He thought that species were fixed, that they didn't change. But his idea that things went extinct is a big idea, and this tells us that life today is different. Life is different today than it was in the past. Right? And if you think, well, there are different things here than there used to be, that at least starts to open the door to the idea that species are changing.
Well, in the 1800s, we have this geologist, Charles Lyell. And Charles Lyell takes all of these ideas and puts them together and modernizes them some and writes this book. And it popularizes modern geological thinking in the book "Principles of Geology." And "Principles of Geology," which we show in this little book right here, was a hugely influential book in the scientific community.
It's especially influential because it is the book that Darwin brought with him on his voyage. And later in their lives, Charles Lyell and Charles Darwin actually become close friends and colleagues. Alright. Now if you need to remember these names, we've used alliteration to try and help you a little bit. We have this:
Hutton had the idea. Cuvier came with the fossils. And Lyell laid it all out. Alright. We're going to practice this more in problems to come.
I'll see you in the next video.