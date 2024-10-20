Hybrid Zones quiz #2 Flashcards
Hybrid Zones quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which reproductive combination produces hybrids?
Hybrids are produced when members of different species mate in hybrid zones.Which of the following is an example of hybrid sterility: a) Mule, b) Liger, c) Zonkey, d) All of the above?
d) All of the above.What is a hybrid zone?
A hybrid zone is an area where different species come into contact and produce hybrids.What can high gene flow in a hybrid zone lead to?
High gene flow can lead to fusion, where species merge back into one.What is the outcome when hybrids have low fitness?
When hybrids have low fitness, reinforcement occurs, enhancing species differentiation through prezygotic barriers.What is the role of gene flow in speciation?
Gene flow counteracts speciation by making populations more genetically similar.What happens in a stable hybrid zone?
In a stable hybrid zone, limited gene flow maintains distinct species despite hybrid formation.What is secondary contact in the context of hybrid zones?
Secondary contact occurs when two newly evolved species come back into contact after evolving separately.How does reinforcement affect hybrid zones?
Reinforcement increases prezygotic barriers, preventing hybridization and maintaining species differentiation.What is the effect of limited gene flow out of a hybrid zone?
Limited gene flow out of a hybrid zone can result in a stable hybrid zone, maintaining distinct species.