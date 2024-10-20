Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Hybrid Zones quiz #2 Flashcards

Hybrid Zones quiz #2
1/10
  • Which reproductive combination produces hybrids?
    Hybrids are produced when members of different species mate in hybrid zones.
  • Which of the following is an example of hybrid sterility: a) Mule, b) Liger, c) Zonkey, d) All of the above?
    d) All of the above.
  • What is a hybrid zone?
    A hybrid zone is an area where different species come into contact and produce hybrids.
  • What can high gene flow in a hybrid zone lead to?
    High gene flow can lead to fusion, where species merge back into one.
  • What is the outcome when hybrids have low fitness?
    When hybrids have low fitness, reinforcement occurs, enhancing species differentiation through prezygotic barriers.
  • What is the role of gene flow in speciation?
    Gene flow counteracts speciation by making populations more genetically similar.
  • What happens in a stable hybrid zone?
    In a stable hybrid zone, limited gene flow maintains distinct species despite hybrid formation.
  • What is secondary contact in the context of hybrid zones?
    Secondary contact occurs when two newly evolved species come back into contact after evolving separately.
  • How does reinforcement affect hybrid zones?
    Reinforcement increases prezygotic barriers, preventing hybridization and maintaining species differentiation.
  • What is the effect of limited gene flow out of a hybrid zone?
    Limited gene flow out of a hybrid zone can result in a stable hybrid zone, maintaining distinct species.