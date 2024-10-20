Hydrogen Bonding definitions Flashcards
Water Molecule
A molecule with two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom, exhibiting polarity with partial positive charges on hydrogens and a partial negative charge on oxygen, enabling hydrogen bonding.
Intermolecular Bonding
The attraction between molecules due to partial positive and negative charges, such as hydrogen bonds in water, enabling molecular interactions and cohesion.
Electronegativity
The tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself in a chemical bond, creating partial charges that influence molecular interactions.
Polar Covalent Bonding
A type of bonding where electrons are shared unequally between atoms, resulting in partial positive and negative charges due to differences in electronegativity.
Partial Negative
A partial negative charge occurs when an atom in a molecule, such as oxygen in water, attracts shared electrons more strongly, resulting in a slight negative charge.
Partial Positive
A region in a molecule where an atom has a slight positive charge due to unequal sharing of electrons in a polar covalent bond.
Hydrogen Bond
An attraction between a partially positive hydrogen atom of one molecule and a partially negative atom (like oxygen) of another molecule, crucial for water's unique properties.
Polar
Molecules with an uneven distribution of electron density, resulting in partial positive and negative charges, enabling specific interactions like hydrogen bonding in water.