Hydrogen Bonding definitions Flashcards

Hydrogen Bonding definitions

Hydrogen Bonding definitions
  • Water Molecule

    A molecule with two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom, exhibiting polarity with partial positive charges on hydrogens and a partial negative charge on oxygen, enabling hydrogen bonding.

  • Intermolecular Bonding

    The attraction between molecules due to partial positive and negative charges, such as hydrogen bonds in water, enabling molecular interactions and cohesion.

  • Electronegativity

    The tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself in a chemical bond, creating partial charges that influence molecular interactions.

  • Polar Covalent Bonding

    A type of bonding where electrons are shared unequally between atoms, resulting in partial positive and negative charges due to differences in electronegativity.

  • Partial Negative

    A partial negative charge occurs when an atom in a molecule, such as oxygen in water, attracts shared electrons more strongly, resulting in a slight negative charge.

  • Partial Positive

    A region in a molecule where an atom has a slight positive charge due to unequal sharing of electrons in a polar covalent bond.

  • Hydrogen Bond

    An attraction between a partially positive hydrogen atom of one molecule and a partially negative atom (like oxygen) of another molecule, crucial for water's unique properties.

  • Polar

    Molecules with an uneven distribution of electron density, resulting in partial positive and negative charges, enabling specific interactions like hydrogen bonding in water.