in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on hydrogen bonding. And so ah, hydrogen bond is commonly abbreviated as just a H bond. And that's because the letter H is the chemical symbol for hydrogen. And so a hydrogen bond or an H bond is really just defined as an interaction between a highly electro negative atoms, such as either flooring, oxygen or nitrogen and, of course, ah, hydrogen atom itself. How could you have a hydrogen bond without ah hydrogen atom? And so every hydrogen bond is going to have ah, hydrogen atom involved? However, the highly electro negative Adam will vary. Sometimes it will be either flooring. Other times it will be an oxygen, and other times it will be nitrogen. But what can help you remember? Uh, the highly electro negative atoms that form hydrogen bonds eyes that hydrogen bonds are pretty fun, and so you can think F. O. N here sounds like fun. And so those are the three electro negative atoms that can help form hydrogen bonds. And so notice down below. In our image, we're showing you a few examples of hydrogen bonds, and we'll talk about them here shortly. But One thing to note about these hydrogen bonds is that individually, the H bonds or the hydrogen bonds are really, really weak. However, collectively, if you have lots and lots of hydrogen bonds forming, they can be quite strong. And so these hydrogen bonds are actually important in several different areas of biology, including the properties that air found in water, which we'll get to talk more about later in our course in a different video. And hydrogen bonds are also really important for the structure of macro molecules, which we'll get to talk more about these macro molecules later in our course as well. But down below in our image, notice that we're showing you some examples of hydrogen bonds in biology on the left were showing you how water molecules can form hydrogen bonds. And so notice that we have these three different water molecules right here, h 20 and notice that through hydrogen bonding, they can actually form interactions between these different water molecules. And so what you'll notice is that, uh, this yellow bond right here represents the hydrogen bond and so notice that it's forming between ah hydrogen atom, as we indicated up above and another highly electro negative. Adam, This case, it's showing oxygen here in, uh, water molecules and so you can see another oxygen here in another hydrogen right here. And once again, the hydrogen bond is the bond that forms between the two. Now that is going to be very important. The hydrogen bonding and water is going to be very important for specific properties that water has. That is really important for life. And once again, we'll talk about these properties of water later in our course in a different video. But it's important to know that water does form hydrogen bonds. Now, over here on the right hand side, we're showing you how nucleotides can also form hydrogen bombs. And so over here, we're showing you one nucleotide, and over here we're showing you another nucleotide and notice that between these two nucleotides there is there are hydrogen bonds that air forming notice that this first hydrogen bond appear at the top is forming between a hydrogen atom and ah, highly electro negative oxygen atom. But this other hydrogen bond down below right here is forming between a hydrogen atom and another highly electro negative Adam of a nitrogen atom. And so remember that, uh, the highly electro negative Adam can vary. It can either be flooring, oxygen or nitrogen. And so here, in this scenario, you can see that it's forming between nitrogen and hydrogen and oxygen and hydrogen. And so don't worry too much about what nucleotides are right now. We'll talk Maura about nucleotides later in our course in a different video. For now, what you should know is that these nucleotides are gonna be found in the structure of DNA, and later in our course, when we talk, Maura, about DNA will revisit this idea of how hydrogen bonds form between, uh, DNA structures. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to hydrogen bonding, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next few videos, so I'll see you all there.

