Hydrogen Bonding quiz Flashcards

What is the chemical formula of water?
H2O.
What type of bonds allow water molecules to have partial charges?
Polar covalent bonds.
Which atom in a water molecule has a partial negative charge?
The oxygen atom.
Which atoms in a water molecule have partial positive charges?
The hydrogen atoms.
What type of bond forms between different water molecules?
Hydrogen bonds.
Why are hydrogen bonds important for water's properties?
They are crucial for many of water's properties that support life.
What is the role of hydrogen bonds in water's high specific heat?
Hydrogen bonds absorb heat when they break and release heat when they form, contributing to water's high specific heat.
How do hydrogen bonds contribute to water's cohesion?
Hydrogen bonds hold water molecules together, creating surface tension and cohesion.
What is the significance of hydrogen bonds in water's adhesion?
Hydrogen bonds allow water molecules to adhere to other surfaces, aiding in processes like capillary action.
How do hydrogen bonds affect water's role as a solvent?
Hydrogen bonds enable water to dissolve many substances, making it a versatile solvent.
What is the relationship between hydrogen bonds and water's density anomaly?
Hydrogen bonds cause water to expand upon freezing, making ice less dense than liquid water.
How do hydrogen bonds influence water's boiling and freezing points?
Hydrogen bonds require more energy to break, resulting in higher boiling and freezing points for water.
What is the impact of hydrogen bonds on water's role in temperature regulation?
Hydrogen bonds allow water to absorb and release heat slowly, helping to regulate temperature in organisms and environments.
How do hydrogen bonds contribute to water's role in biological systems?
Hydrogen bonds facilitate processes like protein folding and DNA stability, essential for biological functions.
What is the effect of hydrogen bonds on water's capillary action?
Hydrogen bonds enable water to move against gravity in narrow spaces, aiding in capillary action.