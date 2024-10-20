Skip to main content
Introduction to Aquatic Biomes exam Flashcards

Introduction to Aquatic Biomes exam
  • Aquatic Biomes

    Biomes covered by a significant amount of water, characterized by their physical and chemical environments.

  • What are the two major categories of aquatic biomes?

    Freshwater and marine biomes.

  • Freshwater Biomes

    Biomes with less than 0.1% salt concentration, including lakes, rivers, and streams.

  • Marine Biomes

    Biomes with about 3% salt concentration, including the world's oceans.

  • What percentage of Earth's water is found in freshwater biomes?

    3%

  • What percentage of Earth's water is found in marine biomes?

    97%

  • Intertidal Zone

    The area between high tide and low tide marks, found only in marine biomes.

  • Littoral Zone

    The near shore shallow area in lakes.

  • What is the analogous zone to the intertidal zone in lakes?

    Lakes do not have an analogous zone to the intertidal zone.

  • Continental Shelf

    The shelf before a major drop-off in marine biomes.

  • Neuritic Zone

    The near shore shallow area between the low tide and the edge of the continental shelf in marine biomes.

  • Limnetic Zone

    The offshore deep water zone in lakes.

  • Oceanic Zone

    The offshore deep water extending beyond the continental shelf in marine biomes.

  • Pelagic Zone

    All the water in the open ocean, combining the neuritic and oceanic zones.

  • Benthic Zone

    The entire bottom of a lake or ocean.

  • Photic Zone

    The surface layer of water that receives enough light for photosynthesis.

  • Aphotic Zone

    The deeper layer of water that does not receive enough light for photosynthesis.

  • Seasonal Turnover

    The vertical mixing of water layers in lakes and oceans during spring and fall.

  • What drives seasonal turnover?

    Changes in water density due to seasonal temperature fluctuations.

  • Thermocline

    A drastic change in temperature over a short distance in water, creating a density gradient.

  • Ocean Upwelling

    The process where deep, cold, nutrient-rich water rises to replace surface waters moving along the coast.

  • What causes ocean upwelling?

    Prevailing winds pushing surface waters along the coast.

  • Why is ocean upwelling important?

    It replenishes surface waters with nutrients and brings oxygen to deeper waters.

  • What happens to nutrients in lakes and oceans over time?

    Nutrients tend to sink towards the bottom, leaving surface waters nutrient-depleted.

  • What happens to oxygen in lakes and oceans over time?

    Oxygen tends to become depleted at the bottom.

  • What is the maximum density of freshwater?

    The maximum density of freshwater occurs at approximately 4°C (39.2°F), where its density is around 1,000 kg/m³ (or 1 g/cm³).

  • What seasons are most effective for seasonal turnover?

    Spring and fall.

  • What is the primary characteristic that defines aquatic biomes?

    Their physical and chemical environments, such as salt concentration.

  • What is the analogous zone to the oceanic zone in lakes?

    The limnetic zone.