Introduction to Aquatic Biomes

In this video, we're going to talk about the zonation in marine biomes and lakes. Marine biomes and lakes are both physically and chemically divided into several different zones or areas. These zones allow us to easily define and better understand aquatic habitats as different organisms are found living only in specific zones. Notice down below, we're showing you a diagram only for the zonation in marine biomes, and we're not actually showing you a diagram for the zonation of lakes. That's because those two diagrams are very similar to each other, so we've decided to highlight some of the most important differences in the zonation of lakes over here in this box on the right.

Now the first zone we're going to look at is the intertidal zone, which, as its name implies, is just the zone or area between the tides. It's between the high tide and low tide marks. The intertidal zone only applies to marine biomes. It does not apply to lakes because lakes do not experience tides the same way oceans do. On that same train of thought, the continental shelf is also only going to apply to marine biomes and does not apply to lakes.

The continental shelf is really just this shelf that you can see right here just before this major drop-off. Notice that we're labeling the edge of the continental shelf right here because that's going to help us define the next zone, which is the neritic zone, which we also have defined over here on the right. We can use the unique first letter 'n' in neritic zone to remind us that the neritic zone is the nearshore shallow area between the low tide and the edge of the continental shelf. Again, because the continental shelf only applies to marine biomes, the neritic zone only applies to marine biomes. However, lakes still have a nearshore shallow area, and so the analogous zone in lakes is the littoral zone.

You can think that the 'l' in littoral is for the 'l' in lakes. Also, notice that littoral is spelled with two back-to-back identical letters, two back-to-back 't's, and so is the word shallow. Hopefully, that can remind you that the littoral zone is this nearshore shallow area in lakes. The next zone that we're going to look at is the oceanic zone, which is also defined over here on the right-hand side. Again, we can use the unique first letter 'o' as a memory tool to remind us that the oceanic zone is the offshore deep water that's extending beyond the continental shelf.

Again, the oceanic zone is only going to apply to the ocean's marine biomes. However, lakes do still have an analogous zone, which is the limnetic zone. Again, you could think the 'l' in limnetic is for the 'l' in lakes. The next zone we're going to look at is the pelagic zone, and what you'll notice is that the pelagic zone is bracketing the neritic and oceanic zones, because it refers to both of them. The pelagic zone refers to all of the water in the entire open ocean, and it can be defined as the neritic zone plus the oceanic zone.

Once again, you can use the unique first letter 'p' to remind you that it is going to be a plus, and so it's going to be the addition of neritic and oceanic zones. The pelagic zone also applies to lakes, but it's going to be the addition of the littoral and limnetic zones. Now the last zone that we have defined over here on the far right is the benthic zone, and the benthic zone, again, we can use the first letter 'b' as a memory tool to remind us that it's referring to the entire ocean bottom. The benthic zone also applies to lakes as well, so it could be the entire lake bottom. Notice that over here in the image, the benthic zone is labeling the entire bottom of this floor here, regardless of how deep it is.

We also have these two additional zones labeled here in the image, which are the photic zone, right here, and the aphotic zone. The photic zone is a more superficial surface layer that, as its name implies, receives enough photons of light to power photosynthesis. The aphotic zone is deeper, and it does not receive enough photons of light to power photosynthesis. So, photosynthetic organisms would not be found there. This here concludes our lesson on the zonation in marine biomes and lakes, and I'll see you all in our next video.