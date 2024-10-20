Introduction to Aquatic Biomes quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following statements is true of aquatic biomes? A) They are primarily characterized by their climate and vegetation. B) They are primarily characterized by their physical and chemical environments. C) They contain more than 50% of Earth's water. D) They are only found in freshwater environments.
B) They are primarily characterized by their physical and chemical environments.
Insects are most likely found in which aquatic zone? A) Aphotic zone B) Benthic zone C) Littoral zone D) Oceanic zone
C) Littoral zone
Which of the following biomes is characterized by abundant water resources? A) Desert B) Tundra C) Aquatic biomes D) Grassland
C) Aquatic biomes
What are the features of oligotrophic lakes?
Oligotrophic lakes are characterized by low nutrient levels, clear water, and low productivity.
What is the aphotic zone?
The aphotic zone is the deeper part of an aquatic environment that does not receive enough light for photosynthesis.
The photic zone in aquatic environments is typically about how deep?
The photic zone is typically about 200 meters deep.
Which of these aquatic biomes is one of the most productive of all biomes? A) Desert B) Coral reefs C) Tundra D) Grassland
B) Coral reefs
Which of the following describes the aphotic zone in an aquatic ecosystem? A) It receives enough light for photosynthesis. B) It is the shallowest zone. C) It does not receive enough light for photosynthesis. D) It is found only in freshwater biomes.
C) It does not receive enough light for photosynthesis.
Which statement reflects why we see most simple multicellular organisms in aquatic environments?
Aquatic environments provide buoyancy and a stable temperature, which are conducive to the survival of simple multicellular organisms.
Which of the following organisms must always stay submerged in seawater? A) Coral B) Cactus C) Polar bear D) Eagle
A) Coral
Where does food come from in the aphotic zone?
Food in the aphotic zone primarily comes from organic matter sinking from the photic zone above.
Which of the following best characterizes the limnetic zone of a lake? A) It is the nearshore shallow area. B) It is the open water area away from the shore. C) It is the bottom of the lake. D) It is the area between high and low tide.
B) It is the open water area away from the shore.
Which of the following best characterizes the benthic zone of a lake? A) It is the open water area. B) It is the bottom of the lake. C) It is the area with the most sunlight. D) It is the area between high and low tide.
B) It is the bottom of the lake.
Which biome contains the aphotic zone? A) Desert B) Forest C) Aquatic biomes D) Grassland
C) Aquatic biomes
How can a diving bell spider survive underwater?
A diving bell spider survives underwater by creating an air bubble web that it uses to breathe.
What extreme conditions must tide pool organisms be able to withstand?
Tide pool organisms must withstand changes in temperature, salinity, and water levels.
Which organism must live in the photic zone of the ocean biome? A) Deep-sea fish B) Coral C) Bacteria D) Polar bear
B) Coral
In which of the following aquatic ecosystems are both littoral and benthic zones most likely found? A) Ocean B) Lake C) River D) Desert
B) Lake
In which ocean zone do you find ecosystems that are abundant with plants and/or seaweeds? A) Aphotic zone B) Benthic zone C) Photic zone D) Abyssal zone
C) Photic zone
Which regions in freshwater or marine biomes would you expect to have the highest productivity?
Regions in the photic zone, such as coral reefs and coastal areas, have the highest productivity.
Which of the following aquatic ecosystems contains the aphotic zone? A) Desert B) Forest C) Ocean D) Grassland
C) Ocean
In which zone would you find coral reefs? A) Aphotic zone B) Photic zone C) Benthic zone D) Abyssal zone