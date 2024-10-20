Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Cellular Respiration definitions
How well do you know this?
1/12

  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration

    The process of converting glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water, primarily occurring in the mitochondria and requiring oxygen.

  • ATP

    The primary energy carrier in cells, produced during cellular respiration, essential for powering cellular processes.

  • Glucose

    A monosaccharide that serves as a primary energy source in cellular respiration, converting into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water in the presence of oxygen.

  • Mitochondria

    The powerhouse of the cell, where glucose and oxygen are converted into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water through aerobic cellular respiration.

  • Oxygen Gas

    A diatomic molecule essential for aerobic respiration, serving as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, enabling ATP production in cells.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration, this gas is produced when glucose is oxidized and is expelled from the body through exhalation.

  • Water

    A polar molecule essential for life, acting as a solvent, temperature buffer, and reactant/product in biochemical reactions, including cellular respiration.

  • Pyruvate Oxidation

    The conversion of pyruvate into acetyl-CoA, producing NADH and CO₂, and linking glycolysis to the Krebs cycle in aerobic respiration.

  • Krebs Cycle

    A key stage in aerobic respiration where acetyl-CoA is oxidized, producing NADH, FADH2, and ATP, and releasing CO2 in the mitochondrial matrix.

  • Citric Acid Cycle

    A key metabolic pathway in aerobic respiration that generates ATP, NADH, and FADH2 by oxidizing acetyl-CoA, producing CO2 as a byproduct, and occurs in the mitochondria.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in the mitochondria that transfer electrons from electron donors to electron acceptors via redox reactions, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The process where ATP is generated as protons move down their gradient through ATP synthase in the mitochondrial membrane.