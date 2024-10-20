Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz Flashcards
What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration?
The main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration is to produce lots of ATP or energy for the cell.
What does the term 'aerobic' imply in the context of cellular respiration?
The term 'aerobic' implies that the process requires the presence of oxygen gas (O2).
Where do most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur within the cell?
Most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur inside the mitochondria of the cell.
What are the end products of aerobic cellular respiration?
The end products of aerobic cellular respiration are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and ATP.
What is the chemical formula for glucose, the primary substrate in cellular respiration?
The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.
What is the role of oxygen in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing the production of water.
What mnemonic can help you remember the stages of aerobic cellular respiration in order?
The mnemonic 'Giant Pandas Killed Elvis' helps remember the stages: Glycolysis, Pyruvate oxidation, Krebs cycle, and Electron transport chain.
Which stage of aerobic cellular respiration occurs in the cytoplasm?
Glycolysis is the stage that occurs in the cytoplasm.
What happens to glucose during aerobic cellular respiration?
Glucose is oxidized, losing electrons and being converted into carbon dioxide.
What is the significance of ATP in cellular respiration?
ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the primary energy currency of the cell, produced during cellular respiration.
What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic respiration?
Aerobic respiration requires oxygen, while anaerobic respiration does not.
What is the Krebs cycle also known as?
The Krebs cycle is also known as the citric acid cycle.
What are the byproducts of aerobic cellular respiration besides ATP?
The byproducts are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
What is the role of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
The electron transport chain generates a proton gradient that drives the synthesis of ATP.
What is the first stage of aerobic cellular respiration?
The first stage is Glycolysis.