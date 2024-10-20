Introduction to Chemical Bonding definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemical Bonding definitions
  • Chemical Bonding

    Attractive forces between atoms that hold them together to form molecules or compounds, involving interactions such as covalent, ionic, and hydrogen bonds.

  • Chemical Bonds

    Attractive forces between atoms that hold them together to form molecules or compounds, including intramolecular (within a molecule) and intermolecular (between molecules) bonds.

  • Attractive Forces

    Forces that cause atoms to bond together, forming molecules or compounds, by overcoming repulsive forces between their positively charged nuclei.

  • Intramolecular Bonds

    Attractive forces between atoms within the same molecule, holding the molecule's structure together, such as covalent or ionic bonds.

  • Intermolecular Bonds

    Attractive forces between molecules, such as hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, and Van der Waals forces, which influence physical properties like boiling and melting points.

  • Covalent Bonds

    A type of chemical bond where atoms share pairs of electrons to achieve stability, forming molecules.

  • Nonpolar Covalent Bonds

    A type of chemical bond where electrons are shared equally between two atoms, resulting in no partial charges on the atoms involved.

  • Polar Covalent Bonds

    A type of covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms, resulting in partial positive and negative charges on different parts of the molecule.

  • Ionic Bonds

    A type of chemical bond formed through the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, typically resulting from the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.

  • Hydrogen Bonds

    Attractive forces between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) in another molecule, crucial for the structure and properties of water and DNA.

  • Van Der Waals Interactions

    Weak, temporary attractions between molecules due to transient dipoles from electron movement, crucial for molecular interactions and stability in biological systems.