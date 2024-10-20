Introduction to Chemical Bonding definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (11)
Chemical Bonding
Attractive forces between atoms that hold them together to form molecules or compounds, involving interactions such as covalent, ionic, and hydrogen bonds.
Chemical Bonds
Attractive forces between atoms that hold them together to form molecules or compounds, including intramolecular (within a molecule) and intermolecular (between molecules) bonds.
Attractive Forces
Forces that cause atoms to bond together, forming molecules or compounds, by overcoming repulsive forces between their positively charged nuclei.
Intramolecular Bonds
Attractive forces between atoms within the same molecule, holding the molecule's structure together, such as covalent or ionic bonds.
Intermolecular Bonds
Attractive forces between molecules, such as hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, and Van der Waals forces, which influence physical properties like boiling and melting points.
Covalent Bonds
A type of chemical bond where atoms share pairs of electrons to achieve stability, forming molecules.
Nonpolar Covalent Bonds
A type of chemical bond where electrons are shared equally between two atoms, resulting in no partial charges on the atoms involved.
Polar Covalent Bonds
A type of covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms, resulting in partial positive and negative charges on different parts of the molecule.
Ionic Bonds
A type of chemical bond formed through the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, typically resulting from the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.
Hydrogen Bonds
Attractive forces between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) in another molecule, crucial for the structure and properties of water and DNA.
Van Der Waals Interactions
Weak, temporary attractions between molecules due to transient dipoles from electron movement, crucial for molecular interactions and stability in biological systems.