2. Chemistry
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to chemical bonding. And so chemical bonds are really just defined as attractive forces between atoms that hold those atoms together to form either molecules and or compounds. And so molecules is really a term that is very, very broad and refers to any substance that contains greater than or equal to two chemically bound Adams. Now these atoms could be of different elements, or these atoms could be of the same element. And so, for example, 02 is an example off a molecule, which is oxygen gas. So if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you oxygen gas, which can be represented like this, or it could be represented in this format. Right here is well, but really oxygen gas is when you have two oxygen atoms that are chemically bound to each other. And so because we have to at least two atoms that are bound to each other, this makes oxygen gas an example of a molecule. But there are really all different types of molecules, and, um, you can see here in this image. We're showing you how oxygen gas could be taken from the atmosphere and breathe into our lungs, and we'll talk more about that process. Ah, little bit later in our course. But now, to distinguish these compounds from molecules now compounds, as their name implies, with the comp part. Here are a little bit mawr complicated, and that's because they are going to have at least two different elements. So notice here that we're comparing the word Adams to this word. Elements. Molecules have at least two chemically bound Adams. It doesn't matter if those atoms are of the same element or if they're of different elements. Either way, if it has at least two chemically bound Adams, then it will be a molecule. But compounds, on the other hand, as their name implies there a little bit more complicated because not all molecules are compounds Onley. Very specific molecules are compounds, and so you can see that compounds are defined as complicated molecules themselves, so they are molecules, just a very specific type of molecule that is composed of at least two different elements. And so, for example, water is going to be an example of a compound, and that is because it has two different elements. It has the element hydrogen, and it has the element oxygen. Whereas oh, to here does not have to different elements. It only has two different atoms of the same element. And so oxygen gas is not ah, compound, even though it is a molecule. But water here is both a molecule and a compound because it has, it meets both of these requirements here. And so if we take a look at our image down below, you can see that we're saying that water is an example of a compound once again because it has two different elements hydrogen element and an oxygen element. But another example of a compound is going to be this, uh, structure right here, which is a glucose molecule. Now, you'll need to know about glucose later in our course, but it's good to start familiarizing yourself with this, uh, compound here. Now, this is a compound because notice that it has at least two different elements. Notice that it has the element oxygen throughout. In these locations, it has the element carbon on these locations right here and then. It also has, uh, the element hydrogen as well. And so this compound has at least two different elements, and that's what makes it a compound. And glucose is really a sugar that is going to be found in many different forms of life and many different, uh, mixtures to such as in honey. Now, the last idea here that you all should know is this idea of the chemical formula the chemical formula is really right, reveals both the number and the type of atoms that air in a molecule or compound. And so an example of a chemical formula is this chemical formula that you see right here, which is the chemical formula for glucose. And so you can see that if scientists had to write out the entire structure of glucose every single time it came out, it might take a long time to do that. And so chemical formulas can help to, uh, write down structures much, much faster. So writing down C six h 12 06 is much faster than drawing out this entire structure, So chemical formulas can be very, very useful in that respect. So notice that here we're taking this compound glucose and we're changing it into a chemical formula of glucose, and so you can see that there are a total off. Uh, this says six carbon atoms. So we can say this part right here means that there are a total of six carbon atoms. Uh, this part right here with the H 12 means that there are 12 hydrogen atoms right here. And then this part over here says that there are six oxygen atoms, so we can fill that in right here. And so this here is what we refer to as a chemical formula, and you'll be able to see many more examples of these as we make our way through our course. Another example would be h 20 is another example of a chemical formula. But this year concludes our introduction to chemical bonds and how they form molecules and compounds and moving forward. We're going to talk about many different types of chemical bonds. So I'll see you all in our next video
Intramolecular vs. Intermolecular Bonds
in this video we're going to distinguish between intra molecular and inter molecular bonds. And so chemical bonds between atoms can either be once again intra molecular or inter molecular bonds. And so number one here is focused on the intra molecular bonds which are interactions between atoms within the same molecule. And so of course the number one that we have up above here and the text corresponding with intra molecular bonds corresponds with the number one that we have over here on the left hand side of the image for intra molecular bonds. So let's take a look at the image down below. Over here on the left hand side and so notice that in the middle we're showing you a water molecule, we're showing you H 20 two hydrogen one oxygen atom. And so these lines that you see here forming between these different atoms represent a type of chemical bond that we'll get to talk more about as we move forward. But notice that these lines these chemical bonds are forming within the same water molecule right here. And so these two bonds are almost trapped within the same molecule. And so you can think the intra the tra here can remind you of the word trapped And so they're going to be trapped within the same molecule, just like this guy here is trapped behind these bars. And so you can think that the intra is going to be for within the same molecule within molecules. Now, inter molecular bonds on the other hand are going to be interactions between atoms of different molecules. So once again the number two that we have up above in the text is going to correspond with the number two that we have down below in our image. So let's take a look at the right hand side of our image this time. And what you'll notice is that we're showing you uh two water molecules, we're showing you one over here and we're showing you another water molecule over here. And so this time we're focused specifically on a bond that is forming between these two different molecules. And so because it's forming between two different molecules it's not going to be trapped within the same molecule. And so inter molecular bonds are not trapped. And so you can think that the t er here cannot be used to spell trapped. And so it's not going to be trapped. And instead it's going to be forming between different molecules. And so it's almost like how you can see one person giving a high five to another person. So it's almost like one molecule is giving a high five to another molecule right here and this high five would be this right here. So it's forming between different molecules And so you can think that the inter over here is going to be for between different molecules. And so hopefully this will help you guys better distinguish the difference between intra molecular which are trapped within the same molecule and inter molecular bonds which are not trapped within the molecule and form between different molecules. And so we'll be able to get some practice with these ideas moving forward in our course, and I'll see you in our next video.
Problem
Appropriately label all of the chemical bonds in this image as either intramolecular or intermolecular.
Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding
Hey, guys, in this video, we're going to talk about this image that we have down below right here, which is actually a map of our lesson on chemical bonding. And so notice at the very top here we have chemical bonds and all of these things that air down below are really just different types of chemical bonds that we're gonna be mentioning in our course moving forward. And so again, this image is really a map, because you can use it like a map to make predictions about where we're headed, where we're going next in our lesson. And so here's how the map works. We're gonna start at the top talking about chemical bonds, but then we'll always explore the left most branches first. So we'll talk about CO Vaillant Chemical bonds. That's what you should expect. The next lesson will be about after we talk about Covalin. Chemical bonds will continue in our lesson, talking about non polar Covalin bonds after we've explored the left most branches. Then we'll start to zoom out and explore right branches so we'll talk about polar Covalin bonds And then, of course, once we've explored all those will continue to explore the left most branches first in this order that you see here. So really, this is a map of our lesson. And really, what you'll see is that chemical bonds can really be broken up into two major categories. Co Vaillant Chemical bonds, which include non polar Covalin bonds and polar Covalin bonds. And then we also have chemical bonds that air non co violent and non co violent chemical bonds include strong electrostatic interactions like the strong guy over here in the electrocution symbol and non koval interactions also include Week Vander Wal's interactions like This Week, Little Guy over here and so moving forward in our course, we're not going to talk a lot about the week. Vander Waals interactions. You'll learn Maura about those weak Vander Waals interactions in a chemistry course, but for our biology course, we're going to focus most of our attention on these colored boxes, the co violent and the non co violent, but the ones that are strong electrostatic interactions, which include the Ionic bonds and the hydrogen bonds. Now, once again moving forward, we're gonna talk about each of these different types of bonds in their own separate video and you can use this image as a map to figure out what we're gonna talk about next. So once again and our next video, you should expect that we're gonna talk about CO Vaillant Chemical bonds. So I'll see you all in that next lesson video.
Problem
Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding
According to the map above, which of the following are types of covalent bonds?
a) Polar.
b) Van der Waals.
c) Ionic.
d) Hydrogen.
e) None of the above.
