Introduction to DNA-Based Technology quiz #2 Flashcards

Which career combines DNA technology and agriculture?
Agricultural biotechnology is a career that combines DNA technology and agriculture, focusing on genetically modifying crops for improved traits.
Which is an application of DNA technology in medicine?
An application of DNA technology in medicine is the development of vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine.
How are monoclonal antibodies produced?
Monoclonal antibodies are produced by fusing a specific type of immune cell with a cancer cell to create a hybrid cell that can produce identical antibodies.
Why are plasmids and bacterial cells important tools in genetic engineering?
Plasmids and bacterial cells are important tools in genetic engineering because they can be used to replicate and express recombinant DNA, facilitating gene cloning and manipulation.
Which examples show how DNA technology has been used in medicine?
Examples include vaccine development, gene therapy, and the creation of genetically modified organisms for drug production.
Why did proteins seem better suited for storing genetic information?
Proteins seemed better suited for storing genetic information due to their complexity and diversity, which initially suggested they could encode the vast array of genetic instructions.
Which is a step in the process of producing transgenic bacteria?
A step in producing transgenic bacteria is transforming the recombinant DNA into bacterial cells.
Can you place the steps involved in creating genetically modified organisms in their proper order?
The steps are: 1) Isolate the gene of interest, 2) Insert the gene into a vector, 3) Transform the vector into host cells, 4) Select and propagate successful transformants.
Which is a disadvantage of using genetic engineering?
A disadvantage of genetic engineering is the potential for unintended ecological impacts, such as the disruption of local ecosystems.
Which technique would use DNA from an extinct species to recreate an organism of the species?
De-extinction techniques, such as cloning using preserved DNA, aim to recreate organisms from extinct species.
Which of the following best describes genetic engineering? A) Manipulating DNA sequences B) Studying inheritance patterns C) Developing vaccines D) Tracking gene expression
A) Manipulating DNA sequences
Genetic engineering allows scientists to produce human insulin by altering which type of bacteria?
Genetic engineering allows scientists to produce human insulin by altering Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.
Why might scientists be interested in making transgenic organisms?
Scientists might be interested in making transgenic organisms to study gene function, improve agricultural traits, or produce pharmaceuticals.
What does the term vector refer to in genetic engineering?
In genetic engineering, a vector refers to a DNA molecule used to carry foreign genetic material into another cell.
Which type of DNA library (genomic or cDNA) would include introns and promoters?
A genomic DNA library includes introns and promoters.
What is a DNA library?
A DNA library is a collection of DNA fragments that represent the genetic material of an organism, stored for research and analysis.
During genetic engineering, what is the role of restriction enzymes?
During genetic engineering, restriction enzymes act as molecular scissors to cut DNA at specific sequences.
How has genetic engineering helped farming?
Genetic engineering has helped farming by creating crops with enhanced traits, such as pest resistance and increased yield.
What can act as a vector to introduce new genes into a cell?
Plasmids, viruses, and artificial chromosomes can act as vectors to introduce new genes into a cell.
Which of the following is false regarding plasmids? A) Plasmids are circular DNA molecules B) Plasmids can replicate independently C) Plasmids are found in eukaryotic cells D) Plasmids are used in genetic engineering
C) Plasmids are found in eukaryotic cells
How can it be verified that an animal is a transgenic organism?
Verification can be done through genetic testing to confirm the presence of foreign DNA in the organism's genome.
What was the ethical challenge most closely connected with the Human Genome Project (HGP)?
The ethical challenge was ensuring privacy and preventing discrimination based on genetic information.
Why are scientists able to use bacterial hosts to make human genes?
Scientists use bacterial hosts because bacteria can rapidly replicate and express foreign genes, making them efficient for producing human proteins.
What is the purpose of the somatic cell donor in cloning?
The somatic cell donor provides the genetic material that is cloned to create a genetically identical organism.
How can CRISPR-Cas9 be tailored to target different genes?
CRISPR-Cas9 can be tailored by designing specific guide RNA sequences that match the target gene's DNA sequence.