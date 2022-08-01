18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
1
concept
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
2m
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to DNA based technology. And so DNA based technology is really just a term that's used to describe the techniques used to manipulate D n A or change the DNA sequence and to study gene expression. And so there are many different reasons to study D. N A. And some of those reasons are listed here in parentheses such as developing vaccines, genetically modifying plants and tracking inheritance within families and so down below. In our example, we're showing you some images here of some of the many reasons why researchers used DNA based technologies to study gene expression. And so over here on the far left hand side. This is, of course, showing you the development of vaccines such as, for example, the Covid 19 vaccine. Now, DNA based technologies can also be used to genetically modify plants to give plants specific characteristics, such as maybe modifying the DNA of a plant so that it has more resistance to pesticides. And so, in this image, down below, over here, notice that this plant over here is having a problem with these pests. And he's got this little whacker here to try to get rid of him. Where is this plan? Over here is not having that same problem. And that's because this plant has been genetically modified to have specific characteristics that allows it to resist pesticides. And so he's saying, You got to have the right genes, buddy, in order to avoid this past problems and then last but not least over here, another of many, uh, reasons to study D. N A. Is to track inheritance patterns within families and so down below. What we're showing you here is just an image of a little pedigree to show you that DNA based technologies can be really, really important for tracking inheritance patterns. And so this is just some of the very many reasons why it's so important to study D n A. And to use DNA based technology. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about a lot of different technologies. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to DNA based technology, and I'll see you all in our next video
2
concept
Map of DNA-Based Technology Lesson
3m
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on DNA based technologies, which is down below right here. And so this image really is and can be used like a map to help guide you as we move forward through our lesson on DNA based technologies and so notice at the very top. We have our DNA based technologies and we've got these branches. And the way that this map is going to work is we are always going to be following the left most branches first and explore them to their end. So we'll start off over here exploring all of this. Then, once we've finished exploring all of that will zoom out and explore the next left most branch. Then we'll continue on in this pattern as you see like this. And last but not least, we'll cover this last region over here. And so what we're going to do first, as we cover DNA based technologies, is we're going to talk about DNA cloning, which you can see over here, and we've got DNA cloning lesson broken up into two parts. The first part is creating the recombinant DNA molecule, which involves using restriction enzymes to cut the DNA, which pretty much act like little tiny molecular scissors. We'll talk about that more as we move forward. And then, uh, it also involves the ligation enzymes that are going to help pace the d N A. And so you can see here we have some D n A. And we are going to cut and paste to create a recombinant DNA. And then the second step is going to be to transform that recombinant DNA into bacteria. And again, we're gonna talk all about this in more detail as we move forward in our course. Then, after we talk about DNA cloning, we'll talk about the next branch here, which is going to be proliferates. Chain reaction, which is abbreviated as P. C. R. And we'll talk about the steps of PCR, which includes DNA saturation, a kneeling and extension. After that, we'll move on to talk about DNA based technologies that are used for these separation of D N A samples, and this includes gel, electrophoresis, southern blotting and DNA fingerprinting. And then, after we talk about the separation of DNA, samples, will move on to the final section here of our map of the lesson, and that is going to be talking about DNA sequencing. And so we're going to talk specifically about di di Oxy sequencing, and that's going to involve using chain termination PCR and also determining the D N a sequence. And so this is really the map of our entire lesson on DNA based technologies. And again, you can use this map as you move forward as a guide to help you make predictions about what we're going to talk about next and, um, to help make sure that you know where we are within our lesson. And so this year concludes our introduction to our map of DNA based technology lesson, and I'll see you all in our next video.
Additional resources for Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (9)
- Which of the following tools of DNA technology is incorrectly paired with its use? a. electrophoresis—separati...
- “Bt maize” a. is resistant to various herbicides, making it practical to weed rice fields with those herbicide...
- Plants are more readily manipulated by genetic engineering than are animals because a. plant genes do not cont...
- Which of the following is not part of the procedure used to make a DNA profile? a. Short tandem repeat sequenc...
- Today, it is fairly easy to make transgenic plants and animals. What are some important safety and ethical iss...
- Contrast technology with science. Give an example of each to illustrate the difference.
- In the not-too-distant future, gene therapy may be an option for the treatment and cure of some inherited diso...
- SCIENTIFIC THINKING Scientists investigate hypotheses using a variety of methods, depending on the circumstanc...
- The fruits of wild species of tomato are tiny compared with the giant beefsteak tomatoes available today. This...