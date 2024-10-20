Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions
How well do you know this?
1/16

  • Eukaryotic Organelles

    Membrane-bound structures within eukaryotic cells, each with specific functions, found in both plant and animal cells, though some are unique to each type.

  • Eukaryotic Cells

    Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, found in both animals and plants, but with some organelles unique to each type.

  • Membrane Bound Organelles

    Organelles enclosed by lipid bilayers, found in eukaryotic cells, performing specialized functions such as energy production, protein synthesis, and waste processing.

  • Animal Cells

    Eukaryotic cells unique to animals, containing membrane-bound organelles like lysosomes, but lacking chloroplasts and cell walls found in plant cells.

  • Plant Cells

    Cells with a rigid cell wall, chloroplasts for photosynthesis, and large central vacuoles, distinct from animal cells.

  • Lysosomes

    Organelles in animal cells containing enzymes that digest cellular waste, pathogens, and damaged organelles, maintaining cellular health.

  • Chloroplasts

    Organelles in plant cells that convert light energy into chemical energy via photosynthesis, containing the pigment chlorophyll.

  • Cell Walls

    Rigid outer layer found in plant cells, providing structural support and protection, composed mainly of cellulose.

  • Mitochondria

    Organelles in eukaryotic cells that generate ATP through cellular respiration, often referred to as the "powerhouses" of the cell.

  • Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum

    A membrane-bound organelle studded with ribosomes, crucial for synthesizing and folding proteins destined for secretion or membrane integration.

  • Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum

    A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells that synthesizes lipids, metabolizes carbohydrates, detoxifies drugs and poisons, and stores calcium ions.

  • Ribosomes

    Cellular structures found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells that synthesize proteins by translating messenger RNA (mRNA).

  • Golgi Apparatus

    An organelle in eukaryotic cells that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles.

  • Peroxisomes

    Organelles in eukaryotic cells that detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids using oxidative enzymes.

  • Prokaryotic Cells

    Cells lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, with DNA in a nucleoid region, typically found in bacteria and archaea.

  • Proteins

    Chains of amino acids folded into specific shapes, essential for cell structure, function, and regulation, synthesized by ribosomes in all cell types.