5. Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to Eukaryotic organelles, or organs inside of the cells. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that eukaryotic cells contained several membrane bound organelles and so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about many of these membrane bound organelles. Now it's important to note that both animal and plant cells are you carry, ah, tick. And so that means that they both contain eukaryotic organelles. However, that being said, some of the organelles of animal and plant cells will actually differ from each other. And so that's important to keep in mind and so down below. In our example of eukaryotic organelles, notice that we're showing you our representation of an animal cell over here on the left hand side and our representation of a plant cell over here on the right hand side. And what you'll notice is that the organelles that are in the middle here, our organize that air shared between both animal and plant cells, whereas the organelles that air over here on the far left are on Lee found or associated with animal cells, whereas the organize that are on the far right are on. Lee found an associated with plant cells. Now. It's also important to keep in mind that these are just general representations of animal cells and plant cells. But not all animal cells and plant cells are gonna have all of these organize out organelles. They're just generalized representations. And so when we're talking about the animal cell, we're going to be, uh, focusing on how license homes are one of the characteristic organelles that air on Lee found in animal cells but not found in plant cells. And when we're talking about plant cells, we're gonna talk about how chloroplasts and cell walls are characteristic of Onley plant cells, but not so much in animal cells. Whereas here in the middle, once again, we have organized that are common to both animal and plant cells and moving forward in our course. We're gonna talk a lot more about each of these organelles that air here. So, for example, the mitochondria which were representing like this are found in both animal and plant cells. The cell membrane are found in both animal and plant cells. Remember, all cells have a cell membrane, not just eukaryotic cells, but also pro carry attic cells to that we're not talking about here. Uh, they both have a rough e r or rough end a plasma Ridiculous as well as a smooth and a plasma. Ridiculous. Um uh, that we're showing you here. They both also have structures that we call ribosomes, which are these tiny little blue dots that we're showing you. They both have a Golgi apparatus, and they both are going to have paroxysms like what we see here. And so once again, we're gonna be talking about each of these organelles and their own separate videos moving forward. So this is just basically, uh, for you. Thio used to figure out what it is that we're gonna be talking about moving forward. So this year concludes our brief introduction to Eukaryotic organelles and once again, moving forward in our course. We're gonna talk a lot more about each of these organelles, so I'll see you all in our next video
Ribosomes
in this video, we're going to introduce ribosomes. And so sometimes Ribery's OEMs are referred to as non membrane ISS organelles or, in other words, sometimes ribosomes are referred to as organelles that are not made up of membranes. And so that's important to keep in mind because most of the organelles that we're gonna be talking about moving forward are made up of membranes. But ribosomes are not made up of membranes, and so it's important to note that sometimes RAB zones are referred to as non membrane. It's organelles because sometimes your textbooks will refer to them and your professors will refer to them as organelles. But it's important to keep in mind that they're non membrane iss organelles. Now we have mentioned this term ribosomes a few times in our previous lesson videos. But what exactly are these ribosomes? And what do these ribosomes due for a cell? Well, rob zones, you can pretty much think of them as little tiny molecular machines inside of cells that build proteins and ribosomes are found in all living cells. Regardless, if those cells are pro carry attic or eukaryotic or animal or plant cells, it does not matter. Ribosomes are found in all living cells. Now the process that's conducted by ribosomes that builds proteins has a specific name that scientists refer to as translation. And so translation is just the scientific name for the process that's conducted by ribosomes that builds proteins and later in our course will be able to talk a lot more details about this process of translation. But for now, all you guys should know is that rob zones they build proteins by conducting this process called translation. Now it's also important to note that ribosomes they can either be free ribosomes that are free floating in the cytoplasm or the ribosomes can be attached ribosomes that are not free. And instead they're attached to another organ l inside of the cells such as the rough E r or the rough end of plasvic. Ridiculous. Um, which we'll get to talk more about the end of plasma Ridiculous, Um, a little bit later, in our course in a different video. But for now, let's take a look at this image that we have down below to get a better understanding of these Riva zones. So notice right here in the middle what we have is our representation of a eukaryotic animal cell and notice that these little tiny blue circles that we see throughout our referring to ride zones and so notice that there are some ribosomes over here as well all of these tiny little blue circles that you see our ride zones. And so if we zoomed in tow one of these ribosomes like the one that we're zooming into right here in this box we're zooming into this one little ribbon zone, which is what you'll notice is that some of the ribosomes are free ribosomes, as we mentioned up above, which means that they're just free floating in the cytoplasm of the cell and recall that the cytoplasm of the cell is just referring to the space on the inside of the cell. So basically all of the space that you see, uh, in between organelles and inside of the cell membrane that is referring to the cytoplasm. Okay, on DSO, you'll see some of them are free ribosomes and they float in the cytoplasm of the cell. But regardless, if they are free, ribosomes or attached ribosomes ribosomes, their main function is to build proteins, and so what? You'll notice is that this little blue ribbons, um, that we're zooming into is this structure that we see here in blue that it represents the ribs, Um, and notice that it is building this chain of amino acids here in this chain of amino acids represents the protein that is being built so we can label this as the protein. So once again, the right zone, which is here in blue. It's a machine that is building a protein, and the protein here is in red that we see here Now, again, not all of the ribosomes are free rides. Um, some of the ribosomes are attached ribosomes, and they're attached to another organelles such as the rough E r. And so, if we zoom into this circle over here, what you'll notice is that we're showing you the rough E r is this blue structure that surrounds the nucleus. If we're zooming in, the nucleus is represented right here in this image. But it's also over here in this image on surrounding the nucleus. We have this blue structure here, and the blue structure here represents the rough e r, the rough and a plasma particular, and we'll get to talk more about the rough er, remember later in our course, But notice that attached to the rough er we have these tiny little blue dots all of these blue dots that you see here on the rough e r r ribosomes themselves that are specifically attached ride his OEMs. So there are free rhizomes, and there are also attached rhizomes, and they do the same thing of building proteins. But there'll be different in terms of where those proteins end up. The free riders zones. When they make proteins, the proteins end up floating in the cytoplasm. But when the attached ribosomes make proteins, those proteins end up on the inside of the rough E r. Okay. And so once again, we'll get to talk more about this idea that I just mentioned later in our course when we talk more about the rough er But for now, uh, this concludes our introduction to ribosomes and that they are machines that build proteins, and we'll get to apply some of these concepts moving forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video
What biomolecule does a ribosome synthesize in all types of cells?
A
Lipids.
B
Carbohydrates.
C
Nucleic Acids.
D
Proteins.
E
Amino Acids.
Map of the Lesson on Eukaryotic Organelles
and this video, I'm going to introduce our map of the lesson on eukaryotic organelles, which is down below right here. And so this is actually a map of our lesson moving forward in our course. And so that means that you can use this image like a map and you can actually use it to make predictions about what direction we're going to head into moving forward with our videos. And so let me explain to you how this map works. It works starting at the top here. So we have eukaryotic cell organelles at the very, very top and then moving forward through our lesson. We're going to be exploring the left most branches first. And then once we've explored the left, most branches will start to explore the right branches. So, for example, we're gonna start here at Eukaryotic Cell Organelles. Then we're going to explore the left most branches first, so we'll talk about the Endo member in system. Then we'll talk about the components that are part of protein secretion, which include the nucleus, the end of plasma. Ridiculous um, the rough er and smooth er, the Golgi apparatus and the cell membrane. And then once we've explored the left most branches, what we're gonna do is we're gonna zoom out and start to explore the right branches, which includes cellular digestion. Listen, Soames paroxysms and HVAC you ALS. And then once we've explored all of these branches over here on the left, we're going to zoom back out and start to explore the new branch over here, energy related organelles, and then talk about the mitochondria and chloroplasts. And then once we've covered these, we're going to move on to the next branch and talk about the site. Oh, skeleton, which includes micro filaments, intermediate filaments of micro tubules on has a lot of resemblance to actual skeletons, which is why we've got this little skeleton here and then once we've covered the site of skeleton components, last but not least, we'll move on to the cell junctions. At the end, tight junctions, anchoring junctions, gap junctions and plasma does Mata. And so this is basically the way that we're going to cover videos moving forward in our course in that fashion, exploring the left most branches first. And so what this means is that you should be referring back to this map as we move forward in our course s so that you can know exactly what direction we're headed in and how much is left within our lesson. And so keeping that in mind, of course, we're going to start off by exploring the left most branches first. So we're gonna talk about the endo membrane system in our next lesson video, and so I'll see you all there.
Using the map above, which of the following is NOT a component of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
A
Intermediate filaments.
B
Microtubules.
C
Tight junctions.
D
Microfilaments.
Using the map above, what two organelles produce cellular energy in eukaryotic cells?
A
Mitochondria and Golgi Apparatus.
B
Chloroplast and Nucleus.
C
Lysosomes and Rough ER.
D
Chloroplast and Smooth ER.
E
Mitochondria and Chloroplasts.
F
Microtubules and Chloroplasts.
