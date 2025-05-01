Back
What structures are present in plant cells but not in animal cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are present in plant cells but not in animal cells. What are only found in plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are only found in plant cells. What two organelles are found only in plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are found only in plant cells. What organelles are unique to plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are unique to plant cells. What organelles do plant cells have that animal cells do not? Plant cells have chloroplasts and cell walls, which animal cells do not. What three organelles are only in plant cells? Chloroplasts, cell walls, and large central vacuoles are characteristic of plant cells. Which organelles are found only in plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are found only in plant cells. Which two organelles are only in plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are only in plant cells. Which organelles are unique to plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are unique to plant cells. Which organelles are only found in plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are only found in plant cells. Which organelles are unique to plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are unique to plant cells.
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #8
