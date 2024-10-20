Introduction to Population Growth Models exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Population Growth Models exam

Introduction to Population Growth Models exam
  • Population Growth Models
    Mathematical frameworks used to predict changes in population size over time.
  • What are the three main types of population growth models?
    Linear, exponential, and logistic growth models.
  • Closed Population
    A population with no immigration or emigration, only birth and death rates affect population size.
  • Homogeneous Environment
    An environment where resources are evenly distributed and all individuals have equal access.
  • Population Growth Rate (Δn/Δt)
    The overall change in population size over a specific period of time.
  • Per Capita Growth Rate (r)
    The average population growth rate per individual.
  • What does r max represent?
    The maximum per capita growth rate under ideal conditions for a species.
  • What assumptions are common to all three population growth models?
    Closed population, homogeneous environment, and ignoring age structure, sex ratio, and external factors.
  • Age Structure
    The breakdown of age groups within a population.
  • Sex Ratio
    The ratio or proportion of males to females in a population.
  • Density Independent Factors
    External factors like tornadoes and hurricanes that affect population size regardless of density.
  • What is the advantage of making assumptions in population growth models?
    Simplification of the models.
  • What is the disadvantage of making assumptions in population growth models?
    Reduced accuracy of the models.
  • How is the per capita population growth rate (r) calculated?
    By dividing the population growth rate (Δn/Δt) by the initial population size (N₀).
  • What happens to population size when r = 0?
    The population size remains constant.
  • What happens to population size when r < 0?
    The population size decreases.
  • What happens to population size when r > 0?
    The population size increases.
  • How is r defined in the linear population growth model?
    As the population growth rate (Δn/Δt), not on a per capita basis.
  • How is r defined in the exponential and logistic population growth models?
    As the per capita population growth rate.
  • What does the variable r dictate in population growth models?
    How and how quickly the population size changes over time.
  • What is the formula for population growth rate?
    Δn/Δt, where Δn is the change in population size and Δt is the change in time.
  • What is the formula for per capita population growth rate?
    r = (Δn/Δt) / N₀, where N₀ is the initial population size.
  • What is another way to calculate the per capita population growth rate?
    r = b - d, where b is the per capita birth rate and d is the per capita death rate.
  • What is the significance of r max being species-specific?
    It is determined by the biology of the species and reflects ideal growth conditions.
  • What is the impact of ignoring age structure in population growth models?
    It simplifies the model but may reduce accuracy as age structure can significantly impact population growth.
  • What is the impact of ignoring sex ratio in population growth models?
    It simplifies the model but may reduce accuracy as sex ratio can significantly impact population growth.
  • What is the impact of ignoring external factors in population growth models?
    It simplifies the model but may reduce accuracy as external factors can significantly impact population size.
  • Why are population growth models still useful despite their assumptions?
    They provide a general idea and can still be used to make predictions, even if not perfectly accurate.