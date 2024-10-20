Introduction to Population Growth Models exam Flashcards
Introduction to Population Growth Models exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Population Growth ModelsMathematical frameworks used to predict changes in population size over time.
- What are the three main types of population growth models?Linear, exponential, and logistic growth models.
- Closed PopulationA population with no immigration or emigration, only birth and death rates affect population size.
- Homogeneous EnvironmentAn environment where resources are evenly distributed and all individuals have equal access.
- Population Growth Rate (Δn/Δt)The overall change in population size over a specific period of time.
- Per Capita Growth Rate (r)The average population growth rate per individual.
- What does r max represent?The maximum per capita growth rate under ideal conditions for a species.
- What assumptions are common to all three population growth models?Closed population, homogeneous environment, and ignoring age structure, sex ratio, and external factors.
- Age StructureThe breakdown of age groups within a population.
- Sex RatioThe ratio or proportion of males to females in a population.
- Density Independent FactorsExternal factors like tornadoes and hurricanes that affect population size regardless of density.
- What is the advantage of making assumptions in population growth models?Simplification of the models.
- What is the disadvantage of making assumptions in population growth models?Reduced accuracy of the models.
- How is the per capita population growth rate (r) calculated?By dividing the population growth rate (Δn/Δt) by the initial population size (N₀).
- What happens to population size when r = 0?The population size remains constant.
- What happens to population size when r < 0?The population size decreases.
- What happens to population size when r > 0?The population size increases.
- How is r defined in the linear population growth model?As the population growth rate (Δn/Δt), not on a per capita basis.
- How is r defined in the exponential and logistic population growth models?As the per capita population growth rate.
- What does the variable r dictate in population growth models?How and how quickly the population size changes over time.
- What is the formula for population growth rate?Δn/Δt, where Δn is the change in population size and Δt is the change in time.
- What is the formula for per capita population growth rate?r = (Δn/Δt) / N₀, where N₀ is the initial population size.
- What is another way to calculate the per capita population growth rate?r = b - d, where b is the per capita birth rate and d is the per capita death rate.
- What is the significance of r max being species-specific?It is determined by the biology of the species and reflects ideal growth conditions.
- What is the impact of ignoring age structure in population growth models?It simplifies the model but may reduce accuracy as age structure can significantly impact population growth.
- What is the impact of ignoring sex ratio in population growth models?It simplifies the model but may reduce accuracy as sex ratio can significantly impact population growth.
- What is the impact of ignoring external factors in population growth models?It simplifies the model but may reduce accuracy as external factors can significantly impact population size.
- Why are population growth models still useful despite their assumptions?They provide a general idea and can still be used to make predictions, even if not perfectly accurate.