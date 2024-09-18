This video, we're going to differentiate between population growth rate and per capita population growth rate, which is important for us to be able to do before we get into the population growth models later in our course. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that population growth rate is simply the overall change in population size expressed as delta n over the elapsed time expressed as delta t. Now, the per capita population growth rate on the other hand is sometimes referred to as the intrinsic rate of increase, and it is expressed with the variable r and it is the average population growth rate per individual, and really that is what per capita means is per individual. Now the per capita population growth rate represents each individual's average contribution to the overall population growth. So let's take a look at this problem down below so that we can better differentiate between these 2.

And the problem says, if a squirrel population has 1,000 individuals at the start of the year and 1,025 individuals at the end of the year, what is the population growth rate or ΔnΔt, and what is the per capita population growth rate or r? So, we'll calculate the population growth rate on the left and the per capita population growth rate on the right. So once again, for population growth rate, it's simply ΔnΔt, which is change in population size over change in time. So all we need to do here is take the difference in population at the end of the year and at the start of the year. So 1,025 minus 1,000 will give us the change in population size and for change in time we just need to realize we're looking at the start of the year versus the end of the year, so 1 year has passed by.

And so if we perform this calculation, what we get is 25 over 1, which is simply equal to 25. And so that is the population growth rate. So we could say that the population growth rate in this time period was 25 squirrels per year. Simple as that. Now, for per capita population growth rate, which again is expressed as r, it is the average population growth rate per individual.

So all we need to do is take the population growth rate ΔnΔt that we just calculated over here which is 25 and divided by the initial population size or n0 which is 1,000. And so what we get when we do that is we get r is equal to 251,000 and that's equal to 0.025. And so what we can say is that the per capita population growth rate in this time period was 0.025 squirrels per year, per squirrel, per individual. And so what you'll notice is that there is another way to calculate the per capita population growth rate and that is b minus d, where b is equal to the per capita birth rate and d is equal to the per capita death rate. Now this problem did not give us any per capita birth or death rates, but moving forward, we will see some problems that provide this information and we'll need to know this to solve for the per capita population growth rate.

So this here concludes our video and we'll be able to get some practice moving forward, so I'll see you all in our next one.