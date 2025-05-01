Introduction to Population Growth Models quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a population growth model and why are such models important in biology?
A population growth model is a mathematical framework used to describe and predict changes in population size over time, helping biologists monitor populations and make informed management decisions.
What are the main assumptions made by linear, exponential, and logistic population growth models?
These models assume a closed population (no immigration or emigration), a homogeneous environment, and ignore effects of age structure, sex ratio, and external factors like natural disasters.
How is the population growth rate (Δn/Δt) calculated, and what does it represent?
Population growth rate is calculated as the change in population size (Δn) divided by the change in time (Δt), representing the overall increase or decrease in population per unit time.
What is the per capita population growth rate (r), and how is it different from the overall population growth rate?
The per capita population growth rate (r) is the average contribution of each individual to population growth, calculated as the population growth rate divided by the initial population size, unlike the overall rate which measures total change.
How can the per capita population growth rate (r) be calculated using birth and death rates?
It can be calculated as r = b - d, where b is the per capita birth rate and d is the per capita death rate.
What does the variable r represent in the exponential and logistic growth models?
In these models, r represents the per capita population growth rate, indicating each individual's average contribution to population growth.
What is r max, and what does it signify for a species?
r max is the maximum per capita population growth rate for a species under ideal conditions, reflecting the species' biological potential for growth.
How does the value of r affect population size over time in growth models?
If r = 0, population size remains constant; if r < 0, the population decreases; if r > 0, the population increases, with the magnitude of r determining the rate of change.
