Introduction to Taxonomy definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Taxonomy
The branch of biology focused on the systematic naming, describing, and classifying of organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary history.
Domains Of Life
The highest taxonomic rank, categorizing all life into three groups: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya, based on genetic and cellular differences.
Domain Bacteria
A domain of prokaryotic microorganisms characterized by a lack of a membrane-bound nucleus, peptidoglycan cell walls, and diverse metabolic pathways.
Archaea
Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes, often found in extreme environments, with unique genetic and biochemical characteristics.
Eukarya
Organisms with complex cells containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, including animals, plants, fungi, and protists.
Common Ancestor
An organism from which two or more species evolved, representing their most recent shared lineage.
Autotrophs
Organisms that produce their own food using light or chemical energy, serving as primary producers in ecosystems.
Heterotrophs
Organisms that obtain energy by consuming other organisms, rather than producing their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.
Producers
Organisms that produce their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis, forming the base of the food chain.
Consumers
Organisms that obtain energy by consuming other organisms, rather than producing their own food.