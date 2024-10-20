Introduction to Taxonomy definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Taxonomy definitions

Introduction to Taxonomy definitions
  • Taxonomy

    The branch of biology focused on the systematic naming, describing, and classifying of organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary history.

  • Domains Of Life

    The highest taxonomic rank, categorizing all life into three groups: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya, based on genetic and cellular differences.

  • Domain Bacteria

    A domain of prokaryotic microorganisms characterized by a lack of a membrane-bound nucleus, peptidoglycan cell walls, and diverse metabolic pathways.

  • Archaea

    Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes, often found in extreme environments, with unique genetic and biochemical characteristics.

  • Eukarya

    Organisms with complex cells containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, including animals, plants, fungi, and protists.

  • Common Ancestor

    An organism from which two or more species evolved, representing their most recent shared lineage.

  • Autotrophs

    Organisms that produce their own food using light or chemical energy, serving as primary producers in ecosystems.

  • Heterotrophs

    Organisms that obtain energy by consuming other organisms, rather than producing their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.

  • Producers

    Organisms that produce their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis, forming the base of the food chain.

  • Consumers

    Organisms that obtain energy by consuming other organisms, rather than producing their own food.