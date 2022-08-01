1. Introduction to Biology
Introduction to Taxonomy
1
concept
Introduction to Taxonomy
in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to taxonomy. Now. Taxonomy is really just defined as the branch of science that classifies, identifies and names living organisms. And really, what you guys need to know is that there are eight categories that are used to classify all living organisms and down below. In this image, we're going to introduce these eight categories from the most inclusive category of domains, which includes all living organisms down to the least inclusive category, which would be the species, which Onley includes one type of living organism. And so the more inclusive the category is the mawr, different types of living organisms it includes, and so, from the most inclusive category of domain to the least inclusive category of species. Uh, the eight categories are domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus and species, and so down below. What we have is a little memory tool to help you guys remember these eight categories in the correct order from most inclusive to least inclusive, and this little memory tool is just dear. King Philip came over four great soup, And so because the first letter of each of these categories is unique, we can use that to build a memory tool. And so, if you remember that, dear King Philip right here actually came over for great soup. Then you'll be able to remember these eight categories and put them in the correct order from most inclusive to least inclusive. And so this year really concludes our introduction to taxonomy, and as we move forward, we'll be able to talk a little bit more about it, so I'll see you guys in our next video.
2
Problem
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
A
Bioinformatics.
B
Taxonomy.
C
Genomics.
D
Evolution.
E
Biology.
3
concept
3 Domains of Life
So from our last lesson video, we know that there are eight categories of life used to classify all living organisms, and the most inclusive of those eight categories is the domain. But really, there are three domains of life, and that's the focus of this video. So once again, the broadest and the most inclusive categories of life are the three domains, which we have numbered down below. And so the first domain of life is domain bacteria. The second domain of life is domain archaea, and the third and final domain of life is domain. You carry a now domain bacteria and domain. Archaea can be grouped together because they both consists of what are known as pro carry Ah, tick cells. Now, later, in our course, we'll talk Maura about these pro carry attic cells. But for now, what you guys should know is that these pro carry attic cells lack an Oregon l called the nucleus. Now the you carry a domain. On the other hand, these consists of eukaryotic cells, and once again, we'll talk more about Eukaryotic cells later in our course. But for now, you should know that eukaryotic cells will actually contain a nucleus, so you could think of them. Pretty much is being the opposite as pro carry attic cells which lack the nucleus. Now, if you take a look at our image down below, what you'll notice is we're showing you the three domains here. Domain, bacteria, domain, archaea and domain. You carry a and this portion right here of the image scientists will refer to as a filo genetic tree. But for our purposes here in this video, you can just think of it as the tree of life. And it's showing us where all organisms, all living organisms off, where they fought and how they could be categorized. And so on this horizontal axis here, what we have is time and so the further to the left you are on the axis, the further in the past you are. And as you make your way towards the right of the image, you make your way towards the present. And so in today's present time, there are these three domains domain bacteria, archaea, and you carry A. However, if you go way back into the past, there is evidence that suggests that all life came from a common ancestor and this is just a theory, so it can never be proven true. But there is lots of evidence that supports this idea. And so what you'll notice is that the theory shows that life came from a single common ancestor. But over time, as we make our way to the right, notice that through natural selection and evolution, these three different branches of life came to exist. The three different domains. Now, once again, domain, bacteria and domain archaea can be grouped together, which is why we have these brackets around them. And they could be grouped together because they both consists of pro carry attic cells, so they could be called pro carry outs. And, as we mentioned up above, pro carry attic cells lack and Oregon L called a nucleus. But also pro carry attic cells are uni cellular, meaning that they're on Lee made up of just one single cell. Whereas down here, what you'll notice is with the domain. You Kariya. This is where humans fall like ourselves, and these are going to be consisted of eukaryotic cells, so they're referred to as eukaryotes as well. Now eukaryotes, although you may think of humans as being multi cellular. Uh, eukaryotes can either be uni cellular or multi cellular, and so it includes all multi cellular organisms that you can think of, but it also includes some uni cellular organisms as well. And so that's something important to keep in mind. But once again later in our course will talk even mawr about these prokaryotes and eukaryotes. For now, you should focus on the three domains of life domain, bacteria, domain, archaea and domain You Correa. And so this here concludes our introduction to the three domains of life. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to get a little bit of practice with this idea. So I'll see you guys in our next video.
4
example
Introduction to Taxonomy Example 1
All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to fill in the two blanks here in this sentence using one of these four potential answer options down below And the example. Problem says, according to the diagram, over here, a is blink, whereas B is blink. And so when we take a look at this diagram over here, notice that on one end what we have is a and on the opposite end of the diagram, what we have are the three domains of life domain bacteria, archaea and you Correa. And so notice that a is right here at this position. And B is specifically pointing to this position right here. And so when we take a look at option A here, it says, uh, that A is the most recent species to evolve on Earth. But of course, we know from our last lesson video that when we see a diagram like this one, that it's actually based on time and furthest to the right. What we have is the present. So this represents the present. And as you go backwards, we're actually going into the past. And so the three domains of life are what we have in today's present world, However, going backwards into the past, Uh, this is where we started. And so what we're saying is that a, uh by saying that it is the most recent species to evolve on Earth. It's not really recent at all. If it's way back in the past, a eyes in the past and the most recent species to evolve are going to be in the present somewhere towards the right of the diagram. And so what that means is we can eliminate, answer, option A and answer option B. Since both of them say that for this first Blank is the most recent species to evolve on Earth, and we know that's not right. Instead, we know that A is going to be the common ancestor of all life. So it's either going to be Option C or Option D. That's the correct answer for this problem. And since both C and D have the same thing for the first blank, we need to take a look at what it says for Option B. S. O. B. Is, um, this option here says the common ancestor of bacteria and archaea, and this option here says that B is the last common ancestor of archaea and you carry up. And so when we take a look at B again, it's pointing to this specific location right here. And so this is referring to the closest relationship between Archaea and you carry it. The closest relationship between archaea and bacteria would be up here. So if you were to trace us back, this is the closest place that they meet. And so what that means is we can eliminate answer option to see, because it says that B is the common ancestor bacteria and archaea. But that's not true of B. That would actually be appear on. So that only leaves. Answer. Option D Here is the correct answer, and so be is going to be the last common ancestor of Arcadia. And you, Correa. That's where they connect most recently right here. And so d here is gonna be the correct answer for this example problem. And that concludes this example. So I'll see you guys in our next video
5
concept
Kingdoms of the Eukarya Domain
in this video, we're going to introduce the kingdoms of the You carry a domain. And so although each of the three domains has their own respective kingdoms in this video, once again we're on Lee going to focus on the kingdoms of the you carry a domain. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that organisms in each domain can be further subdivided into the kingdom's and the domain you carry a specifically has four kingdoms that you guys should be aware of. And so notice down below in our image, we're showing you that domain. You Kariya has four kingdoms with each of these four boxes that we see down below. And so the first kingdom is kingdom on Amalia, which includes tigers and humans and all the insects and things like that that you can think about. And so we would put these, uh, here as multi cellular organisms because they consist of multiple types of cells. The next kingdom is kingdom plant, which includes flowers and plants and trees and things of that sort and these air also going to be multi cellular, the third Kingdom within domain. You Correa is kingdom fungi. And this, of course, includes fungi and mushrooms like these, and they're mostly going to be multi cellular. And then the fourth and final kingdom of domain, you, Correa, are going to be the protests or pro Teesta and pro Teesta, or protests, as you can see here. By this image, they can be uni cellular, but they can also be multi cellular as well. And so you carry outs or organisms that fall in the U. K. Your domain. Because of the protests, they can either be, um, uni, cellular or multi cellular. And so you guys should be aware and familiar with these four different kingdoms of the domain you carry, uh and so this here concludes our introduction to these kingdoms and as we move forward, will be able to continue to talk Mawr and Maura about how organisms can be classified. So I'll see you in our next video
6
example
Introduction to Taxonomy Example 2
So here we have an example Problem that's asking which of the following kingdoms is not part of the eukaryotic domain and we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, of course, we know from our previous lesson video that kingdom plant A certainly is one of the kingdoms of the You carry a domain. So because it is and we're looking for the one that is not we can cross off option A and the same goes for option B. Kingdom pro Teesta we know for sure is going to be one of the kingdoms of the You carry a domain from our last lesson video. So we can also cross off option B and once again, option C Kingdom fun guy. We also know is one of the four kingdoms within the You carry a domain so we can cross off option C. So then, of course, this leaves option D here kingdom you bacteria as the Onley Kingdom. That is not part of the Eukaryotic domain. And of course, it has the word bacteria in it, which we know is an entirely separate domain from the eukaryotic domain. And so, uh, option d here is the Onley one that is not, uh, part of the eukaryotic domain. And so notice that there are three domains here that are listed that are part of the Eukaryotic domain. And the fourth one that is not listed here is Kingdom on Amalia, which is the one that humans you and I fall into. But for now, Option D here is the correct answer for this example. Problem. So I'll see you guys in our next video.
7
Problem
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as:
A
Creativity.
B
Evolution.
C
Natural history.
D
Preconception.
E
Preservation.
8
concept
Categorizing Life Based on Energy Acquisition
In this video, we're going to introduce yet another way that scientists can classify living organisms by talking about categorizing life based on energy acquisition. And so scientists can actually categorize living organisms into three classes just based on how they acquire their energy. And so notice down below. We have a list of each of these three classes, and so the very first class are going to be the producers, which are also sometimes referred to as auto troughs. And so the producers, or autotrophs, as their name implies with the producers here, are going to acquire their energy by making or producing their own food without having to eat any other living organisms. Now, the second class that we have here are the consumers, which are also sometimes referred to as the hetero troughs. And so the consumers or the hetero troughs, as their name implies with the consumer part, they're going to acquire their own energy by eating or consuming other living organisms. And then third. Last but not least, what we have are the D composers and the D composers, as their name implies, are going to acquire their energy by decomposing other things like wastes and dead organisms. And so when we take a look at our energy, our image I'm sorry. Down below we'll be able to see and visualize the difference between these producers, consumers and D composers. But first, what you should note is that most of the energy that's utilized by life eyes going to originate from our son and with every single energy transfer there is in this process, some energy is always going to be lost in the form of heat. And this is an idea that will get to talk Maura about later in our course, once we start talking about the laws of thermodynamics. But for now, let's take a look at our image down below just to clear up some of the things that we've talked about. And so once again, most of the energy utilized by life is gonna originate from our sun. And so notice here, what we have is an image of our son, where most of the energy originates and notice that energy the transfer of energy is going to be symbolized with this orange arrow here. And so you can see that the energy from the sun can be captured by these producers here. And so once again, the producers are sometimes referred to as auto troughs because they can make or create their own food essentially by themselves, without relying on other living organisms. And so notice here we can put in the word producers or we could have also filled in auto troughs. Both of them would apply here. Now notice. Over here, what we have are the consumers like this bunny rabbit. The consumers are also sometimes referred to a zoo we mentioned up above hetero troughs because they eat other living organisms to obtain their energy. And so, for example, this little bunny rabbit right here would eat the producer, eat the grass in order to obtain its energy. And so there's a transfer of energy from the sun to the producers and then from the producers to the consumers that eat the producers. And then, eventually, as sad as it might sound, the bunny rabbit is ultimately going to pass away. And when it does, there are these other living organisms that we call D composers on these d composers will eat the dead organisms and wastes. And so what we see is that the energy gets transferred from the consumers down to the D composers. And so ultimately you can see the flow of energy from the sun to the producers, to the consumers and to the D composers and the D composers will also eat the dead producers as well. And so that's why you can see these the orange energy here, but which will also notice, is that in the green arrow here we're representing matter and matter is really just anything that could take up space and has mass. And so you can see that matter will also be flowing through this process. And so ultimately, when these d composers die, uh, the nutrients can make its way into the soil and that nutrients in the soil can be used by the producers. And so there's a cycle off matter within this, uh, process here on, then, once again, with every energy transfer which will notice is that heat is being lost at each of these steps here. But this is a process that relates to thermodynamics, which will worry about later in our course for now. But you guys should note is that most of the energy utilized by life comes from the sun, and you should be able to distinguish between producers, consumers and D composers. And so this here concludes our lesson on how we can categorize life based on energy acquisition, and we'll be able to get some practice with this moving forward in our course, so I'll see you guys in our next video.
9
example
Introduction to Taxonomy Example 3
all right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the sentence here, using one of these four potential answer options down below and the example. Problem says auto troughs are also called either consumers, synthesizers, producers or carnivores. Now, of course, what we need to recall from our last lesson video is that oughta troughs are going to be organisms that are going to create their own food, and so they're able to create their own food using non living things. And so, uh, you can see this auto prefix here eyes one that means self. And so when it has auto trough, it's basically saying it can create their own food on their own by themselves for, for instance, so another name for auto troughs. Of course, we know from our previous lesson, video is going to be producers, and that's because producers produce or create their own food. So the correct answer is going to be Option C for this example. Problem now recall that consumers are going to have to consume their food by eating other living organisms. Synthesizers is not really the term that we use to refer to these and then carnivores are going to be organisms that eat meat. And so we also did not really talk about this in our previous lesson video. So we should have been able to eliminate that one. Once again. Auto troughs are also called producers, and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.
10
Problem
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups: autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.
A
Their method of obtaining energy.
B
The characteristics of life.
C
Their mode of inheritance.
D
The way that they generate ATP.
