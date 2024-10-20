Introduction to Taxonomy exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
Taxonomy
The branch of science that classifies, identifies, and names all living organisms.
What are the eight categories used to classify all living organisms?
Domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species.
Domain
The most inclusive category in the classification of life.
Species
The least inclusive category in the classification of life, including only one single type of organism.
What is the mnemonic to remember the eight categories of life?
Dear King Philip Came Over For Great Soup.
What are the three domains of life?
Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Prokaryotic cells
Cells that lack a nucleus, found in Bacteria and Archaea domains.
Eukaryotic cells
Cells that contain a nucleus, found in the Eukarya domain.
What are the four kingdoms of the Eukarya domain?
Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
Kingdom Animalia
Includes multicellular organisms such as tigers, lions, elephants, insects, and humans.
Kingdom Plantae
Includes multicellular organisms such as bryophytes, flowering plants, and trees.
Kingdom Fungi
Includes mostly multicellular organisms like mushrooms, but also some unicellular examples like yeasts.
Kingdom Protista
Includes both unicellular and multicellular organisms.
Producers (Autotrophs)
Organisms that acquire energy by producing their own food.
Consumers (Heterotrophs)
Organisms that acquire energy by consuming other living organisms.
Decomposers
Organisms that acquire energy by decomposing dead organisms and waste.
What is the primary source of energy for most living organisms?
The sun.
Phylogenetic tree
A diagram showing the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on similarities and differences in their physical or genetic characteristics.
What is the significance of the phylogenetic tree?
It shows where all living organisms fall and how they can be categorized.
What is a common characteristic of prokaryotic cells?
They are unicellular.
What is a unique feature of eukaryotic cells?
They contain a nucleus.
How do decomposers contribute to the ecosystem?
They break down dead organisms and waste, recycling nutrients back into the soil.
What is the role of producers in an ecosystem?
They capture energy from the sun and use it to create their own food, forming the base of the energy pyramid.
What happens to energy during each transfer in an ecosystem?
Some energy is lost as heat.
What is the root meaning of 'auto' in autotrophs?
Self.
What is the root meaning of 'hetero' in heterotrophs?
Different.
What is the theory about the origin of life according to the phylogenetic tree?
All life came from a common ancestor.
What are the two types of cells in the domain Eukarya?
Unicellular and multicellular.
What is the importance of the mnemonic 'Dear King Philip Came Over For Great Soup'?
It helps remember the order of the eight categories of life from most inclusive to least inclusive.