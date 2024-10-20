Introduction to Taxonomy quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (12)
What are the three domains of life?
The three domains of life are Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.
Which domains consist of prokaryotic cells?
Domains Bacteria and Archaea consist of prokaryotic cells.
What is a key difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus.
What is the term for the tree that shows the evolutionary relationships among various biological species?
The term is phylogenetic tree, also known as the tree of life.
What theory suggests that all life came from a common ancestor?
The theory of common ancestry suggests that all life came from a single common ancestor.
What are the four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya?
The four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
Which kingdom includes multicellular organisms like tigers and humans?
Kingdom Animalia includes multicellular organisms like tigers and humans.
What is the primary characteristic of organisms in Kingdom Plantae?
Organisms in Kingdom Plantae are primarily multicellular and include flowers, plants, and trees.
What type of organisms are found in Kingdom Fungi?
Kingdom Fungi includes mostly multicellular and absorptive heterotrophic organisms like mushrooms, but also some unicellular examples.
What are the two types of organisms that can be found in Kingdom Protista?
Kingdom Protista includes both eukaryotic unicellular and multicellular organisms.
What are the three classes of organisms based on how they acquire energy?
The three classes are Producers (autotrophs), Consumers (heterotrophs), and Decomposers.
What is the primary energy source for most living organisms?
The primary energy source for most living organisms is the sun.