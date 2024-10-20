Skip to main content
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz
  • What are the three domains of life?

    The three domains of life are Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.

  • Which domains consist of prokaryotic cells?

    Domains Bacteria and Archaea consist of prokaryotic cells.

  • What is a key difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?

    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells contain a nucleus.

  • What is the term for the tree that shows the evolutionary relationships among various biological species?

    The term is phylogenetic tree, also known as the tree of life.

  • What theory suggests that all life came from a common ancestor?

    The theory of common ancestry suggests that all life came from a single common ancestor.

  • What are the four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya?

    The four kingdoms within the domain Eukarya are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.

  • Which kingdom includes multicellular organisms like tigers and humans?

    Kingdom Animalia includes multicellular organisms like tigers and humans.

  • What is the primary characteristic of organisms in Kingdom Plantae?

    Organisms in Kingdom Plantae are primarily multicellular and include flowers, plants, and trees.

  • What type of organisms are found in Kingdom Fungi?

    Kingdom Fungi includes mostly multicellular and absorptive heterotrophic organisms like mushrooms, but also some unicellular examples.

  • What are the two types of organisms that can be found in Kingdom Protista?

    Kingdom Protista includes both eukaryotic unicellular and multicellular organisms.

  • What are the three classes of organisms based on how they acquire energy?

    The three classes are Producers (autotrophs), Consumers (heterotrophs), and Decomposers.

  • What is the primary energy source for most living organisms?

    The primary energy source for most living organisms is the sun.