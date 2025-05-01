Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

What is the main function of taxonomy in proteomics? To classify organisms based on protein profiles.

What is the main function of taxonomy in metabolomics? To classify organisms based on metabolic profiles.

What is the main function of taxonomy in transcriptomics? To classify organisms based on gene expression patterns.

What is the main function of taxonomy in epigenetics? To classify organisms based on epigenetic modifications.

What is the main function of taxonomy in systems biology? To classify organisms based on integrated biological data.

What is the main function of taxonomy in computational biology? To classify organisms using computational methods.