Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #12 Flashcards

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #12
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/38
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in proteomics?
    To classify organisms based on protein profiles.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in metabolomics?
    To classify organisms based on metabolic profiles.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in transcriptomics?
    To classify organisms based on gene expression patterns.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in epigenetics?
    To classify organisms based on epigenetic modifications.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in systems biology?
    To classify organisms based on integrated biological data.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in computational biology?
    To classify organisms using computational methods.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in bioinformatics?
    To manage and analyze taxonomic data using computer tools.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in data mining?
    To extract patterns and relationships in taxonomic data.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in artificial intelligence?
    To automate classification and identification of organisms.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in machine learning?
    To improve classification accuracy using algorithms.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in robotics?
    To enable robots to identify and classify organisms.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in remote sensing?
    To classify organisms and habitats using satellite data.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in geographic information systems (GIS)?
    To map and analyze the distribution of classified organisms.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in environmental modeling?
    To classify organisms for use in environmental simulations.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in ecosystem services valuation?
    To classify organisms that contribute to ecosystem services.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in natural resource management?
    To classify organisms for sustainable resource use.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in environmental impact assessment?
    To classify organisms affected by development projects.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in environmental law?
    To classify organisms for legal protection and regulation.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in international conservation agreements?
    To classify species for global conservation efforts.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Convention on Biological Diversity?
    To classify and monitor species for biodiversity conservation.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the IUCN Red List?
    To classify species based on their risk of extinction.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in CITES?
    To classify species for regulation of international trade.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Endangered Species Act?
    To classify and protect endangered and threatened species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Ramsar Convention?
    To classify wetland species for conservation.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the World Heritage Convention?
    To classify species and habitats for world heritage sites.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF)?
    To provide access to taxonomic data worldwide.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Encyclopedia of Life?
    To catalog and classify all known species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Tree of Life Web Project?
    To illustrate the evolutionary relationships among all living organisms.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Catalogue of Life?
    To provide a comprehensive list of all known species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the Integrated Taxonomic Information System (ITIS)?
    To provide authoritative taxonomic information.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the World Register of Marine Species (WoRMS)?
    To classify and catalog marine species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Code of Zoological Nomenclature?
    To provide rules for naming animal species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Code of Nomenclature for algae, fungi, and plants?
    To provide rules for naming plant, algae, and fungi species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Code of Nomenclature of Bacteria?
    To provide rules for naming bacterial species.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses?
    To classify and name viruses.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Union of Microbiological Societies?
    To promote the classification and study of microorganisms.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Association for Plant Taxonomy?
    To promote the classification and study of plants.
  • What is the main function of taxonomy in the International Union of Biological Sciences?
    To promote the classification and study of all living organisms.