Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #2
  • Which of the following pairs is mismatched? A) Bacteria - Prokaryotic B) Archaea - Eukaryotic C) Eukarya - Multicellular D) Protista - Unicellular
    B) Archaea - Eukaryotic
  • What are the three domains of life?
    The three domains of life are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
  • Which level of classification includes the most species? A) Kingdom B) Domain C) Genus D) Class
    B) Domain
  • Which of the following is not true regarding the cacao tree? A) It belongs to the kingdom Plantae B) It is a producer C) It is a consumer D) It is a multicellular organism
    C) It is a consumer
  • Which of the following is the most specific level of taxonomy? A) Domain B) Kingdom C) Genus D) Species
    D) Species
  • Which domain includes all multi-cellular organisms?
    The domain Eukarya includes all multi-cellular organisms.
  • To which domain does the animal kingdom belong? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Eukarya
    C) Eukarya
  • In the two-kingdom system, which two kingdoms were recognized?
    The two-kingdom system recognized the kingdoms Plantae and Animalia.
  • Which of the following is always true of two organisms in the same taxonomic class? A) They belong to the same genus B) They belong to the same order C) They belong to the same phylum D) They belong to the same species
    C) They belong to the same phylum
  • Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is correct? A) Arthropoda - Vertebrates B) Mollusca - Soft-bodied C) Chordata - Invertebrates D) Annelida - Non-segmented
    B) Mollusca - Soft-bodied
  • Which level of classification is the most specific?
    The most specific level of classification is species.
  • What is the taxonomic classification of a bird?
    Birds belong to the class Aves within the phylum Chordata.
  • Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect? A) Arthropoda - Jointed legs B) Mollusca - Hard shell C) Chordata - Backbone D) Annelida - Non-segmented
    D) Annelida - Non-segmented
  • Which of the following is a taxon that contains all the other taxa listed? A) Family B) Order C) Class D) Phylum
    D) Phylum
  • Which of the following taxa is most specific when discussing organisms? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
    D) Species
  • Which type of organism is it most likely to be if it is classified as a producer?
    A producer is most likely to be a plant or an autotrophic organism.
  • Which domain of life contains the most multicellular organisms?
    The domain Eukarya contains the most multicellular organisms.
  • What is a synapomorphy?
    A synapomorphy is a shared derived characteristic that is used to determine evolutionary relationships.
  • Which of the following characteristics can be used to classify an organism into a taxonomic domain? A) Presence of a nucleus B) Type of cell wall C) Method of reproduction D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • What kinds of traits do you think would be useful for classifying organisms?
    Traits such as cellular structure, genetic makeup, and methods of energy acquisition are useful for classifying organisms.
  • What is the most specific classification that humans and tigers have in common?
    Humans and tigers share the classification of class Mammalia.
  • Which of the following characteristics do all insects exhibit? A) Six legs B) Wings C) Antennae D) Compound eyes
    A) Six legs
  • Which identifies the main purpose of biological taxonomy?
    The main purpose of biological taxonomy is to classify, identify, and name living organisms.
  • Of the following organisms, which is an example of an omnivore? A) Cow B) Lion C) Bear D) Rabbit
    C) Bear
  • Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
    The branch of biology concerned with naming and classifying organisms is taxonomy.
  • Which of the following is an herbivore? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Bear D) Eagle
    B) Rabbit
  • Which of the organisms—herbivores, carnivores, or omnivores—consume both plants and animals?
    Omnivores consume both plants and animals.
  • Which of these are agnathans? A) Sharks B) Lampreys C) Frogs D) Snakes
    B) Lampreys
  • Which taxonomic group includes kingdoms and all other levels of taxonomy?
    The domain includes kingdoms and all other levels of taxonomy.
  • What can a herbivore be categorized as?
    A herbivore can be categorized as a consumer or heterotroph.
  • Which of the following characteristics is shared by a hagfish and a lamprey? A) Jaws B) Paired fins C) Cartilaginous skeleton D) Scales
    C) Cartilaginous skeleton
  • What are the eukaryotic kingdoms?
    The eukaryotic kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
  • Which of the following is a form of classification based on the branching pattern of evolution? A) Cladistics B) Linnaean taxonomy C) Phenetics D) Numerical taxonomy
    A) Cladistics
  • Which two trees are the most closely related?
    The two trees that share the most recent common ancestor are the most closely related.
  • Do birds have teeth?
    No, birds do not have teeth.
  • Humans fall into which domain?
    Humans fall into the domain Eukarya.
  • In mollusks, what part secretes the shell?
    In mollusks, the mantle secretes the shell.