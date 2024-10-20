Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following pairs is mismatched? A) Bacteria - Prokaryotic B) Archaea - Eukaryotic C) Eukarya - Multicellular D) Protista - Unicellular
B) Archaea - Eukaryotic
What are the three domains of life?
The three domains of life are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which level of classification includes the most species? A) Kingdom B) Domain C) Genus D) Class
B) Domain
Which of the following is not true regarding the cacao tree? A) It belongs to the kingdom Plantae B) It is a producer C) It is a consumer D) It is a multicellular organism
C) It is a consumer
Which of the following is the most specific level of taxonomy? A) Domain B) Kingdom C) Genus D) Species
D) Species
Which domain includes all multi-cellular organisms?
The domain Eukarya includes all multi-cellular organisms.
To which domain does the animal kingdom belong? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Eukarya
C) Eukarya
In the two-kingdom system, which two kingdoms were recognized?
The two-kingdom system recognized the kingdoms Plantae and Animalia.
What are the three domains of biological classification?
The three domains of biological classification are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
To which domain does the animal kingdom belong?
The animal kingdom belongs to the domain Eukarya.
Which of the following is always true of two organisms in the same taxonomic class? A) They belong to the same genus B) They belong to the same order C) They belong to the same phylum D) They belong to the same species
C) They belong to the same phylum
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is correct? A) Arthropoda - Vertebrates B) Mollusca - Soft-bodied C) Chordata - Invertebrates D) Annelida - Non-segmented
B) Mollusca - Soft-bodied
Which level of classification is the most specific?
The most specific level of classification is species.
Which taxonomic level is the most specific?
The most specific taxonomic level is species.
What is the taxonomic classification of a bird?
Birds belong to the class Aves within the phylum Chordata.
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect? A) Arthropoda - Jointed legs B) Mollusca - Hard shell C) Chordata - Backbone D) Annelida - Non-segmented
D) Annelida - Non-segmented
Which of the following is a taxon that contains all the other taxa listed? A) Family B) Order C) Class D) Phylum
D) Phylum
Which of the following taxa is most specific when discussing organisms? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
D) Species
Which type of organism is it most likely to be if it is classified as a producer?
A producer is most likely to be a plant or an autotrophic organism.
Which domain of life contains the most multicellular organisms?
The domain Eukarya contains the most multicellular organisms.
What is a synapomorphy?
A synapomorphy is a shared derived characteristic that is used to determine evolutionary relationships.
Which of the following characteristics can be used to classify an organism into a taxonomic domain? A) Presence of a nucleus B) Type of cell wall C) Method of reproduction D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What kinds of traits do you think would be useful for classifying organisms?
Traits such as cellular structure, genetic makeup, and methods of energy acquisition are useful for classifying organisms.
What is the most specific classification that humans and tigers have in common?
Humans and tigers share the classification of class Mammalia.
Which of the following characteristics do all insects exhibit? A) Six legs B) Wings C) Antennae D) Compound eyes
A) Six legs
Which identifies the main purpose of biological taxonomy?
The main purpose of biological taxonomy is to classify, identify, and name living organisms.
Of the following organisms, which is an example of an omnivore? A) Cow B) Lion C) Bear D) Rabbit
C) Bear
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
The branch of biology concerned with naming and classifying organisms is taxonomy.
Which of the following is an herbivore? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Bear D) Eagle
B) Rabbit
Which of the organisms—herbivores, carnivores, or omnivores—consume both plants and animals?
Omnivores consume both plants and animals.
Which of these are agnathans? A) Sharks B) Lampreys C) Frogs D) Snakes
B) Lampreys
Which taxonomic group includes kingdoms and all other levels of taxonomy?
The domain includes kingdoms and all other levels of taxonomy.
What can a herbivore be categorized as?
A herbivore can be categorized as a consumer or heterotroph.
Which of the following characteristics is shared by a hagfish and a lamprey? A) Jaws B) Paired fins C) Cartilaginous skeleton D) Scales
C) Cartilaginous skeleton
What are the eukaryotic kingdoms?
The eukaryotic kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
Which of the following is a form of classification based on the branching pattern of evolution? A) Cladistics B) Linnaean taxonomy C) Phenetics D) Numerical taxonomy
A) Cladistics
Which two trees are the most closely related?
The two trees that share the most recent common ancestor are the most closely related.