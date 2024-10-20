Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #3 Flashcards

Which group of vertebrates has the largest number of species?
The group of vertebrates with the largest number of species is fish.
What is the difference between an herbivore and a carnivore?
Herbivores eat plants, while carnivores eat other animals.
Which group is within the domain Eukarya? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Fungi D) Viruses
C) Fungi
Which of the following are methods used by biologists to distinguish different species? A) Morphological characteristics B) Genetic analysis C) Reproductive isolation D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which domain contains both the plant and animal kingdoms?
The domain Eukarya contains both the plant and animal kingdoms.
Fish and reptiles share which of these traits? A) Warm-blooded B) Scales C) Lungs D) Live birth
B) Scales
Are birds mammals?
No, birds are not mammals.
Which of the following are true regarding humans and their taxonomic classifications? A) Humans are in the kingdom Animalia B) Humans are in the phylum Chordata C) Humans are in the class Mammalia D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which classification level is the most inclusive or least specific?
The most inclusive or least specific classification level is domain.
What part of a mollusk secretes its shell?
The mantle of a mollusk secretes its shell.
Which of these is the most specific in the levels of classification? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
D) Species
Which of the following lists the domains of life? A) Animalia, Plantae, Fungi B) Bacteria, Archaea, Eukarya C) Protista, Fungi, Plantae D) Mammalia, Reptilia, Aves
B) Bacteria, Archaea, Eukarya
Which of the following statements best describes the term synapomorphy?
A synapomorphy is a shared derived trait that is used to determine evolutionary relationships.
What is the species name for humans?
The species name for humans is Homo sapiens.
In which kingdom do all organisms have cells that lack a cell wall? A) Fungi B) Plants C) Animals D) Bacteria
C) Animals
Which of the following statements about opossums is true? A) They are marsupials B) They are placental mammals C) They lay eggs D) They are reptiles
A) They are marsupials
What are characteristics of the class Chelicerata?
The class Chelicerata includes organisms with chelicerae, such as spiders and scorpions.
What do we call an animal that only eats plants?
An animal that only eats plants is called a herbivore.
What are organisms that eat both plants and animals called?
Organisms that eat both plants and animals are called omnivores.
Which of the following is the broadest taxonomic category? A) Species B) Genus C) Family D) Domain
D) Domain
Into what three domains are all living things categorized?
All living things are categorized into the domains Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
Which of the following is not true about polar bears? A) They are carnivores B) They are mammals C) They are reptiles D) They are in the kingdom Animalia
C) They are reptiles
What is an organism's scientific name composed of?
An organism's scientific name is composed of its genus and species.
How are organisms in the domain Eukarya classified?
Organisms in the domain Eukarya are classified into four kingdoms: Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
Which clade does not include humans? A) Mammalia B) Primates C) Reptilia D) Hominidae
C) Reptilia
You encounter a lichen with leafy structures. Which term describes this lichen?
A lichen with leafy structures is described as foliose.
Which genus includes the causative agent for malaria?
The genus Plasmodium includes the causative agent for malaria.
Which of these groups includes organisms that are most closely related? A) Birds and mammals B) Fish and amphibians C) Reptiles and birds D) Mammals and reptiles
C) Reptiles and birds
Which of the following organisms would not be classified in the domain Eukarya? A) Humans B) Bacteria C) Fungi D) Plants
B) Bacteria
Which of the following is a group within the domain Eukarya? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Protista D) Viruses
C) Protista
Which domain includes all animals and plants?
The domain Eukarya includes all animals and plants.
Which of the taxon is the most specific? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
D) Species
What level of classification comes between phylum and order?
The level of classification that comes between phylum and order is class.
Which of the following phyla always has a complete gut? A) Cnidaria B) Annelida C) Platyhelminthes D) Porifera
B) Annelida
To which domain does the animal kingdom belong? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Eukarya
C) Eukarya
Which domain contains multicellular organisms?
The domain Eukarya contains multicellular organisms.
Which of the following statements are true about tarsiers? A) They are primates B) They are marsupials C) They are reptiles D) They are amphibians
A) They are primates
What body region secretes a shell in many mollusk species?
The mantle is the body region that secretes a shell in many mollusk species.
Which type of helminth is Enterobius vermicularis?
Enterobius vermicularis is a type of nematode, also known as a roundworm.
Which of the following is a correct explanation of a derived character?
A derived character is a trait that is present in an organism but absent in the last common ancestor of the group being considered.